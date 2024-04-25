Blaze News original: 'It's the destruction of the nuclear family': Comedian Michael Ridley on the media's perverted version of 'normal'

Comedian Michael Ridley says that the version of normal the entertainment industry desires is one that prioritizes sex and capitalizes on a short attention span.

The stand-up comic is now far removed from where he grew up in Virginia, and once he was able to escape the COVID-19 lockdowns, he made his way to Texas to flourish in the ever-growing Austin comedy scene.

In just a few years, he has shifted from being politically neutral to questioning the direction and motives of media and government. Ridley believes that with children being constantly overstimulated with messaging, their attention spans have become shorter and their ability to discern what is normal versus what is irregular has lessened.

"We're creating a world full of sex and porn addicts. Everybody is so overstimulated, [kids] have the shortest attention spans ever," Ridley told Blaze News.

This is showcased most blatantly in the types of role models that are pushed on young girls, the comedian said.

"Kids nowadays are like 'oh yeah, that's just Ice Spice, she just shakes her ass on national television and she's an icon, she's a hero.' It's crazy that that's what's being pushed out as just normal. It's normal for everything to be so vulgar."

What's become irregular, Ridley claimed, is having any type of common decency or moral compass in terms of what a parent should show their children.

Look no farther than drag queens, which are to be culturally accepted as appropriate for school-age children.

"If you had full-blown strippers in libraries [reading to children], parents would be upset. They would say 'get the strippers out of here!'"

"But if you have a drag queen now it's like this kind of eggshell situation where you don't know if you're allowed to say anything. Am I a homophobe if I don't want a man dressed up as a woman with big fake [breasts] reading to my kids? Because I don't want my kids to be exposed to oversexualized content?" Ridley asked.

"I just want them to grow up with normal brain chemistry. I don't want them to have social media and porn brain rot by the time they're 14."

Drawing from his own experience, Ridley says being exposed to explicit videos at a young age is definitely not healthy.

"I really wish that hadn't happened. It is not healthy to be exposed to [porn]."

The Virginian referenced Pornhub blocking access to its website in Texas over age-verification laws and the complaints he has heard in Austin, where he now lives.

"The leaps and bounds '90s kids had to make to get to porn and how easily accessible these kids have it ... Pornhub just got banned in Texas and everyone's pissed. But it's also kind of a good thing. Yeah, sorry, dude, grown-ups can't watch porn, but it also means kids can't watch porn."

Instant gratification and feeding into an ever-shortening attention span is a "nightmare" for society, Ridley explained.

"You're a slave to this sexy, gay, capitalist monster that lives and breathes off of your dopamine receptors, and we are all addicted to it."

Destruction of the nuclear family

Drawing on inflation and taxation, Ridley said the patterns in society and governance all lead to an attempt to dismantle the nuclear family. What is pushed on the younger generations lends itself to the idea that there is some powerful influence that wants young women to be overly sexualized and have access to abortions, for example.

"It's the destruction of the nuclear family; you've seen it in the black community, you've seen it in where they destroy the nuclear family and they separate the father from the mother, from the children, and you have a whole generation of you people being raised by nurture."

"That's why you see videos of black boys twerking on TikTok and their moms and their aunts are laughing and clapping. If any dad was there, he would be like 'what the f*** is he doing?'"

Not shy of self-reflection, Ridley admitted that he didn't have a positive male role model growing up.

"When you're not raised with a man who steps in and goes 'hey, this isn't right, keep this away from my kid,' I know what it's like. I was just exposed to all this s*** that I wasn't supposed to see at a young age because there wasn't anyone there to stop it."

The programming is easier to install in a young mind when you take away the family unit, the podcaster continued. With a generation raised by the media, this negates their ability to come together and is just one of many factors that create a weak populace.

Putting a child, food, or income in the hands of the government are other steps towards the "ideal populace" in Ridley's mind.

"Children that are addicted to dopamine, that can't read or write, that won't speak for themselves and they're passive ... it's like social engineering [for] the perfect cog. They just want perfect cogs for this giant machine."

Gender theory is yet another negative result of this culture, Ridley explained, an issue the comedian sees society looking back at with confusion.

"All those people who are pushing kids to transition, I wonder if they're ever going to be like 'why did we do that? Oh, we were trying to do something good, right?' You're trying to express yourself and free yourself sexually, that's okay, sure. But there's so many people who have written, there's so many articles written saying 'I wish i never did this.'"

Voting with a soda can

Ridley confessed that he once voted for President Trump based on seeing an orange soda in a parking lot on Election Day. The joke came full circle when Ridley said that he wasn't voting based on a joke any more and that for 2024 he and his wife would be voting for Trump based on the economy.

"I've converted my liberal wife into a conservative 'trad wife,' and we hate young people," he joked. "Being a normal person and having good morals has somehow turned me into what the left would call a 'right-wing extremist' because I'm in the center."

"I paid $4,500 in federal taxes. ... I'm voting for Trump, that's it."

The 31-year-old said he is far past any "rebellious days" when he could see himself support phrases such as "tax the rich."

"When you start making real money and you start to pay for yourself, you start to ask why the f*** is all my money going overseas to fight wars that I don't really give a f*** about?"

Ridley is hoping the government will start providing more transparency regarding tax dollars and budgets. He noted that he has found everything is getting more expensive and his "hard-earned, young professional dollars" are going to waste.

The rising star, who has worked multiple Austin comedy clubs and made appearances in Joe Rogan's Comedy Mothership, wondered why there continuously seems to be an ulterior motive when it comes to government programs.

"Why is there something evil always lurking around the corner?" he asked. The general public has to become better at reading between the lines and noticing when the "programming" hasn't turned out to be what the media has claimed it would, Ridley added.

"I want normal, I want 1999 back. I just want the world that I grew up in to somewhat come back. Everything's gay, everything's sexy, and these kids in school do not know how to read. But, yeah, we're both voting red."

Michael Ridley's podcast "Ridley Radio" can be viewed on YouTube.

