A beauty and makeup influencer settled a million-dollar lawsuit with a U.K. fitness brand after she says it canceled a contract over a pro-Israel message.

Alix Earle has over 7 million followers on TikTok and hosts a podcast, but it was a post she made in support of Israel that cost her valuable advertiser money, according to the lawsuit.

'Why do you have a Zionist in your ad, answer quickly,' read one response with hundreds of likes.

Earle says that Gymshark had agreed to pay her $1 million for marketing that included three posts on her TikTok account as well as four posts on her Instagram account. That agreement was canceled after Earle posted a message in support of Israel after the heinous attacks on Oct. 7, 2023, by the Hamas terror group.

The influencer wrote, “Now and always, we stand with the people of Israel.”

The post led anti-Israeli accounts to batter Gymshark with negative comments.

The 24-year-old argued in her lawsuit that Gymshark had breached the terms of the agreement and said that her political opinions were known before the post about the terror attack.

“My TikTok and Instagram posts were available before the deal with Gymshark was agreed upon, so their claims don’t hold up," she said in the lawsuit.

Gymshark was founded in 2012 and has become one of the largest companies in the global fitness industry. In 2023 the company was estimated to be worth about $1.3 billion.

The Daily Mail reached out to Gymshark for comment.

