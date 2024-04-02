'All glory to God': Former wrestler doesn't let thug get away with physically abusing female Subway employee

Gabriel Pitzulo walked into the Subway on East Hanna Avenue on Indianapolis’ south side for his usual lunch on March 22 — a sweet onion chicken teriyaki footlong, WRTV-TV reported.

But when he approached the counter, Pitzulo said he witnessed something much less appetizing — a male verbally and physically abusing a female Subway employee.

“I had walked in and he was visibly assaulting [the employee] ... throwing stuff. I believe I saw him spit at her,” Pitzulo later told WRTV. “And how I was raised, man, you don't do that stuff. It was kind of 'go time' from there.”

Surveillance video shows that as the male turned and walked away from the counter, Pitzulo grabbed him and quickly took him down to the store's floor.

"She didn't seem like she could defend herself ... and I was afraid that he was either leaving to get something to harm her ... she had said that he had threatened to kill her," Pitzulo added to WRTV.

Pitzulo — a former wrester and football player — was able to hold the male until police arrived, the station said.

“I did combat sports for quite a while, so I was completely controlling [him],” Pitzulo explained to WRTV. "He [was] trying to bite me, and I didn't want to punch him or anything. I didn't want to hurt him too bad. I just held him, man.”

Image source: WRTV-TV video screenshot

Daniel Saunders was arrested at the scene and is being charged with battery resulting in bodily injury, the station said, adding that his next hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

District manager Aara Khan told WRTV he's thankful Pitzulo stepped up: "It could’ve turned out very dangerous. Luckily he was here at the right time.”

Image source: WRTV-TV video screenshot

Khan added to the station that Pitzulo is "definitely a hero."

Pitzulo played down the accolade: “All glory to God, man. He's always protected me and put me in situations ... that I can handle. I don't feel like a hero, but I'm glad I did it.”

Oh, and WRTV said the Subway is offering Pitzulo a free sandwich any time he visits.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

