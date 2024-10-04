Alleged Mississippi home invader fatally shot in exchange of gunfire after midnight, sheriff's office says

An alleged Mississippi home invader was fatally shot in an exchange of gunfire after midnight last week.

The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office said it received a 911 call from a resident in the 1600 block of Beatline Road in Tunica just after 1 a.m. last Friday reporting an attempted home invasion. Tunica is in the northwest part of the state and is about 40 miles southwest of Memphis, Tennessee.

'This is our little town where we should feel safe.'

The caller said there was an exchange of gunfire, and two people were shot, officials said.

Arriving sheriff's deputies found a 46-year-old male who lives at the home who was suffering from a gunshot wound, officials said, adding that he was treated at the scene and flown to a Memphis hospital.

Deputies found a second male — identified as Nadarius Joiner, 30, of Tunica — who was wounded by gunfire. Officials said he was treated at the scene and died.

"Homeowners have a constitutional right to protect their homes once a person gains entrance," the sheriff's office said. "No arrests have been made."

Officials said those with information are urged to contact the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office at 662-363-1411; those who wish to remain anonymous can contact CrimeStoppers at 662-910-0400. Officials said any information leading to an arrest can pay up to $1,000.

How are people reacting?

Commenters on the Facebook post from the sheriff's office about the incident made their voices heard. Here are a few reactions:

"Justifiable," one commenter said.

"I hope Tunica does not get as bad as Memphis," another user said. "This is our little town where we should feel safe."

"Got that lead," another commenter said. "Found the right house."

"Sad," another user noted.

