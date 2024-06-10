Alvin Bragg agrees to testify before Congress about Trump New York case, but only after sentencing

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) recently agreed to testify before Congress about his prosecution of former President Donald Trump.



Last year, Bragg filed 34 felony counts against Trump for allegedly falsifying business records. Late last month, a panel of 12 Manhattan jurors found the former president guilty on all counts.

'If they're not willing to come voluntarily, we will subpoena them.'

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) requested that Bragg testify at a June 13 session regarding the DA's case against Trump.

According to a letter from Bragg's general counsel, Leslie Dubeck, the DA is "committed to voluntary cooperation" with the committee regarding its investigation into the New York trial. However, Dubeck claimed that Bragg would be unable to attend the upcoming session due to "scheduling conflicts."

"That cooperation includes making the District Attorney available to provide testimony on behalf of the Office at an agreed-upon date, and evaluating the propriety of allowing an Assistant District Attorney to testify publicly about an active prosecution to which he is assigned," Dubeck wrote to Jordan. "However, the proposed date that the Subcommittee selected without consulting the Office presents various scheduling conflicts."

Additionally, Dubeck claimed that the committee failed to make "clear the scope of the proposed testimony." The letter further stated that Bragg may be unable to testify before Congress until after Trump's sentencing, which is slated for July 11.

"The trial court and reviewing appellate courts have issued numerous orders for the purpose of protecting the fair administration of justice in People v. Trump, and to participate in a public hearing at this time would be potentially detrimental to those efforts," Dubeck wrote.

Jordan recently told the Washington Reporter that the committee plans to subpoena Bragg and Matthew Colangelo, one of the lead prosecutors in the case, if they do not show up to testify.

"Everything's on the table, if they're not going to. We got a notice yesterday and we're communicating with them. But if they don't come, we will. If they're not willing to come voluntarily, we will subpoena them," he told the outlet.

Colangelo, a former top-ranking Department of Justice official, effectively took a demotion to join Bragg's prosecution team in the New York criminal trial against Trump. Jordan stated that Bragg's decision to recruit Colangelo as a lead prosecutor in the case gave "the perception that the Justice Department is assisting in" the "politicized prosecution" of the former president.

