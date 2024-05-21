AMC hits 'Goodfellas' with a trigger warning over stereotypes and a lack of 'inclusion' and 'tolerance'

Classic mobster movie "Goodfellas" was slapped with a trigger warning by network AMC, which warned that the movie did not live up to "today's" standards of what is considered inclusive and tolerant.

Television viewers of the 1990 crime drama starring Ray Liotta, Joe Pesci, and Robert De Niro were greeted by a sensitivity warning, of all things, for a true story about members of the Italian mafia.

"This film includes language and/or cultural stereotypes that are inconsistent with today's standards of inclusion and tolerance and may offend some viewers," the message read.



However, as the New York Post reported, similar movies on the channel didn't get such a warning. Strangely enough "The Godfather" only received a standard message of "viewer discretion," along with a warning about nudity, strong language, and "intense violence."

'This is how life was back then. It was not a clean beautiful thing. You can’t cleanse history.'

A former NYPD police officer, Bo Ditel, who played a policeman in "Goodfellas," said that political correctness is ruining everything.

"The f***ing political correctness has f***ing taken everything away,” he told the New York Post. "This is how life was back then. It was not a clean beautiful thing. You can’t cleanse history. If you want to tell true history, you gotta tell it the way it is."



A former captain of the Colombo crime family also told the outlet that the mob doesn't need protecting.

"It's crazy," he said.

"Lemme speak for all of us Italian Americans: We don't need any coddling," one self-described Italian chef remarked.

"This is why I own physical media. I won't have to put up with this nonsense," another reader said.



Other reactions included several social media users pointing out that the movie is based on the true story of mobster turned FBI informant Henry Hill and, therefore, shouldn't receive a warning.





Warning: May include lasagna, garlic, wine, and Joe Pesci.

Trigger warnings for movie classics are nothing new in recent years. Disney put lengthy content warnings on its platform Disney+ for films like "Dumbo" and "Peter Pan" in 2020.

In early 2024, classic James Bond movies were presented with trigger warnings by the British Film Institute. The two films in question were 1967's "You Only Live Twice" and "Goldfinger" from 1964. Both films star iconic Scottish actor Sean Connery.

Warnings read that the "films contain language, images or other content that reflect views prevalent in its time, but will cause offence today (as they did then)."

"The titles are included here for historical, cultural or aesthetic reasons and these views are in no way endorsed by the BFI or its partners," the institute added.

The newer film, "You Only Live Twice," also received its own specific warning of "outdated racial stereotypes," the Independent reported.

The AMC channel is owned by AMC Networks, which also operates the IFC, Acorn TV, and Shudder.



