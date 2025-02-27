American 'gap year' student arrested after her newborn baby was thrown out of Paris hotel 2nd-floor window and died

An American "gap year" student was arrested after her newborn baby was thrown out of a Paris hotel 2nd-floor window and died earlier this week.

French prosecutors said the baby was believed to have been thrown from the Ibis Styles hotel in eastern Paris, USA Today said, citing a report from CNN. The incident occurred Monday morning, the Associated Press said, citing the Paris prosecutor.

Emergency responders rushed the newborn to a hospital, but the child was pronounced dead, the AP said.

USA Today, citing AFP and local French outlet Le Parisien, reported that the student in question is 18 years old. She was taken to a hospital for medical treatment following childbirth and was placed in custody there, officials told the AP.

Paris prosecutors are investigating the crime as a homicide of a minor under the age of 15, USA Today reported, adding that the mother of the infant has not been named.

The U.S. Department of State told USA Today it's aware of the situation and is monitoring the case: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the recent tragedy involving the loss of a young life. Due to privacy and other considerations, we have no further comment at this time."

The AP said "authorities are considering the possibility of pregnancy denial, a condition in which a woman remains unaware of or in denial about her pregnancy until labor."

The student was traveling through Europe from the U.S. with a group of young adults, the AP said. A spokesperson from the group that organized the travel — Massachusetts-based EF Gap Year — on Tuesday told the AP in a statement that "we are deeply shocked and saddened by this tragic event, and our thoughts are with everyone affected during this difficult time."

The statement added that "we are fully cooperating with local authorities as they continue their investigation. Counseling support has been offered to all group members, and we are extending our support to the impacted families," the AP said.

Students who take a "gap year" typically do so after high school and prior to beginning college. The EF Gap Year website says, "Our educational philosophy celebrates travel as a pathway to understanding and self-discovery."

