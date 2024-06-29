Former 'American Ninja Warrior' champion gets 10 years in prison for child porn, coercing minor to cross state lines for sex

A former "American Ninja Warrior" champion has been sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for charges regarding child porn and coercing a minor to cross state lines for sex.

Andrew Drechsel, 35, was sentenced to 121 months in prison by Chief U.S. District Judge Renée M. Bumb in Camden federal court on Wednesday.

The Florida man from Saint Cloud had pleaded guilty on June 1 to one count of receiving child pornography and one count of knowingly persuading, inducing, enticing, and coercing a minor to travel across interstate lines to engage in sexual activity.

In addition to the prison term, Drechsel was sentenced to 15 years of supervised release and ordered to pay $100,000 in restitution to the victim.

Between 2014 and 2019, Drechsel lived in Hamden, Connecticut.

Drechsel admitted that he initially met the victim in 2014 through his activities in the parkour community through his reputation as an "American Ninja Warrior" champion, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey's office.

At Drechsel's urging, the underage girl allegedly traveled from New Jersey to his gym in Connecticut in July 2015. The reality entertainment star allegedly had sexual relations with the underage girl.

The child sexual abuse reportedly happened when the victim was 14 and 15 years old.

On Nov. 8, 2019, law enforcement agents searched Drechsel’s phone and found images of child sex crimes, including illicit photos and videos of the underage victim.

Drechsel admitted texting the victim and discussing plans to engage in sexual activity with the victim.

The former celebrity won season 11 of "American Ninja Warrior," a reality TV show.

He reportedly won $1 million on the reality competition TV show and starred in eight seasons.



When the charges against Drechsel were filed in 2020, NBC said they were "shocked and disturbed to learn about the charges alleged against Drew Drechsel."

"'American Ninja Warrior' is a family show that has inspired countless people, and we will not let the actions of one contestant tarnish the hard work and amazing stories of so many. Moving forward, the 'American Ninja Warrior' brand will sever all ties with Mr. Drechsel, including his appearance on future seasons of the show," NBC told The Hollywood Reporter.

