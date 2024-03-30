American YouTuber allegedly kidnapped in Haiti after trying to interview notorious gang leader

An American YouTuber was reportedly kidnapped in Haiti by one of the largest gangs that has become the nation's de facto leader. He was abducted after attempting to interview a notorious gang leader, according to the New York Post.

The YouTuber — whose name is Addison Pierre Maalouf, also known online as YourFellowArab — traveled from his Atlanta home to interview Jimmy "Barbeque" Cherizier, the current leader of the G9 Family and Allies gang that has taken control of the small nation's government.

However, Maalouf's plans did not go according to plan when he reached Haiti. Maalouf and a Haitian colleague were taken by members of the 400 Mawozo gang on March 14, just a day after he arrived.

Haitian outlets reported that Maalouf is currently being held for a $600,000 ransom, and just $40,000 of the total has been paid. The kidnappers are continuing to demand a large sum for the YouTuber's release.

On Thursday, fellow streamer Lalem took to X, writing: “Tried keeping it private for two weeks, but it’s getting out everywhere now."

“Yes, Arab has been kidnapped in Haiti and we’re working on getting him out."

Lalem also shared a video that Maalouf posted online, showing him at a hotel in Haiti, telling his viewers about the dangers of being in the gang-ridden country. He went on to say that he and his crew wished to travel to Port-au-Prince — the capital city — but they had to wait until daylight to do so.

Maalouf added that the capital city is "completely run by gangs," and it would only take "one stupid gang member holding an AK-47 for one thing to go wrong."

However, some people have expressed skepticism about the nature of Maalouf's abduction, suggesting that it was scripted. The well-known YouTuber took to X on Saturday, writing: "I was kidnapped purely for the color of my skin. I was kidnapped for being a 'Blanc.'"

"Can’t give any more detail till I’m home, but all I will say for now is - Glory be to God. Released between Good Friday & Easter, Christ is King. When you’re kidnapped in the middle of the Haitian Desert 60 minutes away from any civilization in a concrete shack surrounded by barbed wire, you don’t pray to a rainbow flag, you pray to God."

The Telegraph reported that the U.S. State Department was alerted to the alleged kidnapping, noting that they were "aware of reports of the kidnapping of a US citizen in Haiti."

The State Department has warned about traveling to Haiti, adding that "kidnapping is widespread and victims regularly include US citizens."

