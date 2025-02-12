Anderson Cooper snaps at GOP guest while debating DOGE cutting government waste

CNN host Anderson Cooper got testy with former New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu (R) while discussing Elon Musk's conversation with President Donald Trump about federal government fraud, waste, and abuse.

Cooper repeatedly challenged Sununu to provide concrete examples of government waste uncovered by the Department of Government Efficiency. In response, Sununu referred to the examples Musk provided during a scrum with reporters in the Oval Office.

Musk, with his little son X in tow, said his employees have found recipients of Social Security who are 150 years old. He also pointed to the old mine shaft in Pennsylvania where the government processes federal workers' retirement packages by hand and mostly on paper.

Musk added that federal government spending has to be brought under control or else the country will go bankrupt.

"But we didn’t see any of that. There’s not any — like, he doesn’t present any actual evidence," Cooper said.

'Don‘t put words in my mouth.'

"Well, he‘s standing there in the Oval Office. Do you expect him to come in with 10,000 pages? And I have to be clear. To complain about this administration about transparency, when this president takes open questions on a daily basis, yet Joe Biden didn‘t show up for a press conference in six months is insane. These guys are being extremely transparent. They don‘t have to sit there and take the questions, but they do. It‘s all on the website. It‘s all out there," Sununu replied.

"It‘s not transparency to say things that have no factual background," CNN contributor Jeffery Toobin interjected. "I mean, to say we‘re cutting — you know, we‘ve found $1 billion or $1 trillion in waste with no specifics, that‘s just talk. That‘s not transparency."

Sununu referred to the billions of dollars being saved by the Trump administration in less than a month as a monumental success. When the former governor then brought up the $59 million the Federal Emergency Management Agency recently gave to New York City hotels for migrants, Cooper became defensive.

"That‘s okay now?” Sununu asked.

"No, I‘m not saying it‘s okay. I‘m not saying it‘s okay. Don‘t put words in my mouth. ... Don't be a d*ck," Cooper snapped. "The portrayal — what I‘m saying is the portrayal by him is just not factually accurate. He‘s talking about luxury hotels."

