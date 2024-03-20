Anonymous intelligence officer says he likes crossdressing, claims it made him 'A BETTER OFFICER'

An anonymous intelligence officer wrote that he likes wearing women's apparel and believes crossdressing has turned him into "A BETTER OFFICER," according to a piece in "The Dive" magazine obtained by the Daily Wire via a Freedom of Information Act request.

"I am an intelligence officer, and I am a man who likes to wear women's clothes sometimes. I think my experiences as someone who crossdresses have sharpened the skills I use as an intelligence officer, particularly critical thinking and perspective-taking," the individual wrote in the piece. "I think of my gender identity as fixed," he noted, adding, "and male, even though I like to wear dresses sometimes."

He claimed that his penchant for wearing women's clothing has made him a better officer in various ways.

"I'm better now at understanding foreign actors," the man asserted. "I'm better at understanding clandestine assets and their motivations."

"I'm more aware of, and hopefully supporting, my women colleagues," he claimed. "I know firsthand how wearing heels can make your feet hurt and make it take longer to walk somewhere. Although I like wearing a bra, I know it isn't comfortable for everyone, and is less comfortable after a few hours."

He noted that his crossdressing is distracting for people but suggested that this should not be the case.

"Every IC resource I found on dress codes suggests that dressing professionally, in any clothing, is the goal, so your clothes do not distract from what you're trying to do. When I crossdress, it still distracts people, even though it is professional. It is my hope that we can learn to accept a wider range of gender identities and expressions. Let's choose ... to not to be distracted by what other people wear, to accept them, and get on with our vital work," he wrote.

According to the Daily Wire, a spokesperson for the Office of the Director of National Intelligence noted, "The IC Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility (IC DEIA) Office manages the IC's efforts to build a diverse and inclusive workforce, and as part of their work, they distribute The Dive, a quarterly magazine, to each IC element's DEIA office and/or Equal Employment Opportunity office."

