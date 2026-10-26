Anthropic files IPO paperwork as company jockeys for AI dominance amid losses

Anthropic, the maker of the AI program Claude, is on its way to the public market after taking a big step on Monday morning.

On Monday, Anthropic's S-1 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission was published, and the document revealed a number of highly anticipated facts about the frontier AI company's plans for the future.

The hope is to achieve something 'without historical precedent: what we refer to as a country of geniuses in a data center, available to every organization and sector of the economy.'

In a statement about the filing, Anthropic revealed that the company plans to list its public stock on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "ANT."

This step toward an initial public offering comes at a time when anxieties are rising about a potential AI bubble-burst.

And questions remain over whether Anthropic can meet its multi-billion-dollar, multiyear commitments in infrastructure and AI development.

Anthropic reported a net loss of over $80.7 billion in the first half of 2026, but the real numbers behind the accounting are less staggering.

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About $72.4 billion of Anthropic’s $80.7 billion net loss came from a noncash accounting charge tied to changes in the value of its financing instruments, representing roughly 90% of the reported losses.

The company's operating expenses dropped, and it generated $16.3 billion in revenue, but its expenses still exceeded revenue by $693 million. However, this operating loss is a significant improvement from the loss of over $2.1 billion in the first half of 2025.

Anthropic reported that large companies have adopted Claude as their go-to model, citing a concentration of 250 enterprises providing $10 million or more in revenue and an additional 1,900 companies providing $1 million or more.

While many people will gladly look past these negative figures for a time in anticipation of the company's promising future, Anthropic outlined a couple of noteworthy risks and developments associated with Claude, as well as an evocative vision for the company's future.

Anthropic attributed its recent success to the fact that its employees heavily use Claude in their work to develop the model, noting that 90% of the company's codebase was written by Claude in September 2026.

The filing notes that the volume of code produced is up 45 times per employee, compared to the end of 2024.

The filing also disclosed a recent development in its dealings with government regulations. According to the filing, the Federal Trade Commission issued a civil investigative demand to Anthropic "seeking information about our customer protection, data protection, and privacy practices, as well as the safety of our products."

Roughly halfway through the filing, Anthropic described the buildout of "millions" of "virtual collaborators," wherein Claude is capable of working independently and on the same level as that of a "brilliant colleague."

The hope is, according to the filing, to achieve something "without historical precedent: what we refer to as a country of geniuses in a data center, available to every organization and sector of the economy."

Blaze News reached out to Anthropic for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

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