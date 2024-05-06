Anti-Israel protesters on hunger strike complain they need tents at Princeton

A post on X, formerly known as Twitter, published on Sunday revealed that anti-Israel protesters at Princeton University who are on a hunger strike are complaining that because they cannot have tents, they are having to use tarps to shelter from the rain.

"On the third day of Princeton’s Hunger Strike for Gaza, as the temperatures fall and rain continues, [Princeton] admin refuses still to allow our strikers to have tents, leaving them huddled under umbrellas, vulnerable and unsafe. Shameful and cruel," the post from @aditilrao said.

A protester who is part of the hunger strike, who said his name is David, explained why he is participating in this radical form of protest.

"We really appreciate all the support the community has been showing us in this hunger strike. It's been incredible. We have people regularly checking our vitals. ... We're undertaking this action in solidarity with the Palestinian people. But what we know the starvation faced by the Palestinian people, they are not as supported as we are," David said.

"The university doesn't actually care about, you know, doing good or being altruistic. What they care about is if they look bad, so let's make them look bad," he added.As with the encampments at colleges across the country, the goal of the hunger strike is to force Princeton to disclose financial ties with Israel and to divest from those endeavors. The group is also demanding an "academic boycott" and for the school to "grant complete amnesty" for students who face criminal or disciplinary charges for their "peaceful sit-in" and reverse all campus bans and evictions.

Aid going into Gaza has been a major flash point during the Israel-Hamas war. Critics say Israel is not letting enough food into Gaza, with Israel pointing out that Hamas fighters either take the aid for themselves or the food ends up being sold at high prices.

Hamas took credit for an attack at the Kerem Shalom border crossing, a vital crossing point for humanitarian aid to enter the southern end of the Gaza Strip, during the weekend. The attack consisted of rocket fire and mortar shells.

At least four Israeli soldiers were killed and others wounded. As a result of the attack, the border crossing was closed while Israeli security forces assessed the security situation.

"This is yet another example of Hamas’ perverse strategy: to Kill their own people in order to hurt Israel. Hamas cannot stay," former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.