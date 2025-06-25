LA Dodgers FREAK OUT over fake ICE raid

Last week, the Los Angeles Dodgers faced an opponent that didn’t come bearing bats. According to the team’s official X account, it was Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

The Dodgers claimed the ICE agents were attempting to access Dodger Stadium but were denied entry. However, there’s one major problem with the story — ICE denies that there were any agents there.

“What happened was, it was Customs and Border Protection, specifically Border Patrol, and of course people were saying, ‘Well, how could you tell?’” Blaze Media national correspondent Julio Rosas tells BlazeTV host Jill Savage and Blaze News editor in chief Matthew Peterson on “Blaze News I The Mandate.”

Rosas explains that in the photos and videos of Border Patrol’s arrival at the stadium, they’re clearly wearing vests that say “Border Patrol” and “Police” on them.

“Los Angeles in particular, but the country as a whole,” he says, “they are just hypersensitive and hypervigilant.”

Recently, there was an issue with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, where in order to calm people down, they had to release a statement explaining that their unmarked units were not ICE.

“The problem is that this has been stoked for a very long time, and Democrats and the media have been very irresponsible in their reporting on operations. So when there’s any hint of any sort of a perceived—real or not—immigration enforcement, people right now are primed to just overreact,” Rosas says.

“It just shows how crazy people have become over this when the whole reason why we’re in this mess in the first place, primarily, is that we had an open border for four years, and the administration is trying to get a handle on this very massive problem,” he adds.

