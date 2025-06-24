Former Clinton campaign manager says Democratic Party is 'really depressing' and without a leader or message

The former campaign manager for Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign said that the Democratic Party is in a "really depressing" state without a message and without a leader.

Patti Solis Doyle made the comments in an interview with journalist Mark Halperin on his podcast that aired Friday. Solis Doyle ran Clinton's failed bid for the Democratic nomination in 2008.

'When you lose, the party that loses gets ... attacked and criticized, and they’re the stupidest people that ever walked the planet, and ‘How could you have missed that?’ That’s what’s happening with the Democrats right now.'

“Right now we’re leaderless, we’re messageless, we’re agendaless, we don’t have any alternative ideas to the president and the Republicans right now. So, you know, I’m concerned, to say the least,” she said.

Solis Doyle went on to say that former President Joe Biden was not leading the party at all.

“You know, if your party holds the White House, the leader of the party is president," she said. "If your party doesn’t hold the White House, the leader of the party is the last, you know, president of that party. So right now for us, that’s Joe Biden, but he has completely — you know, he’s off the radar completely."

She also said that she was happy she wasn't involved with the party because of the political in-fighting.

“It sounds really depressing, what’s going on at the party,” she added. “I mean, overall, when you lose, the party that loses gets, as you know — as I know, personally — attacked and criticized, and they’re the stupidest people that ever walked the planet, and ‘How could you have missed that?’ That’s what’s happening with the Democrats right now. They’re getting attacked from all sides.”

RELATED: Megyn Kelly forces Jake Tapper to face brutal facts about his complicity in Biden health debacle

Photo by BRYAN DOZIER/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

A poll in May found that Democrats were extremely pessimistic about the future of their party. Only about one-third of Democrats polled by the Associated Press said they were very optimistic or somewhat optimistic about the future of the party.

Solis Doyle was praised as the first Hispanic woman to manage a presidential campaign. Her parents are originally from Mexico.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!