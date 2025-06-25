MORE evidence the Obamas are breaking up?

Rumors that Barack and Michelle Obama are on the brink of divorce have been circulating since early this year. Sparked by Michelle’s absence from high-profile events, most notably Jimmy Carter’s funeral and President Donald Trump’s inauguration, the gossip soon turned from whispers into frenzied chatter when suspicions that Barack was having an affair with Jennifer Aniston began to spread.

The couple has denied the rumors, reaffirming their commitment through affectionate social media posts and Michelle’s appearance on the “Work in Progress" podcast with Sophia Bush.

For a while, the rumors quieted down, but Michelle’s recent comments on the “Las Culturistas” podcast on June 18 have caused them to surge again.

On a recent episode of “The Glenn Beck Program,” Glenn and co-host Stu Burguiere addressed this latest development that’s reignited divorce speculation.

Michelle corrected Matt Rogers , one of the hosts on “Las Culturistas,” when he called her “Mrs. Obama.”

“We cannot have a real conversation if you’re saying 'Mrs. Obama.' That’s too many syllables,” she said, adding that she’s been trying to get people to call her Michelle since she was the first lady. “Like, I am not that position. I am Michelle.”

“I'm always trying to break down that wall to say, we're just all here, you know? And the first thing to do is, like, let's drop that title. That's a little heavy. You know, that kind of changes the dynamic, so I'm Michelle,” she explained.

Glenn reads between the lines and suggests that it seems like she’s saying, “I don’t like to remember that I’m married.”

“Wouldn't that be a problem if you were married to Michelle Obama?” he asks.

On the same day, Michelle said something else that hinted all isn’t well between her and Barack. On her own podcast, “IMO,” which she hosts with her brother Craig Robinson, she told guest Angie Martinez, “I’m so glad I didn’t have a boy because he would’ve been a Barack Obama.”

“I don’t think these are rumors anymore,” Glenn says.

“Do you actually believe that Barack Obama is having an affair with Jennifer Aniston?” Stu asks.

“Yeah, I think there’s a good chance of that,” says Glenn, adding that he estimates a “50% chance” the infidelity is true. However, he’s 90% sure there are relationship problems of some sort going on.

“I’m not there ... but I can read the tea leaves,” he says.

To hear more of Glenn and Stu’s speculation about what is going on behind closed doors at the Obama residence, watch the episode above.

