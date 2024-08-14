Portland Antifa livestreamer convicted of charges related to rioting at Proud Boy protest

A livestreamer with Portland Antifa was convicted Wednesday on charges related to rioting in 2021 at a park in Clackamas County, Oregon.

33-year-old Alissa Eleanor Azar was found guilty of felony rioting and guilty of misdemeanor disorderly conduct, but the jury was hung on a charge of unlawful use of mace.

'Families deserve to feel safe in our parks.'

The riot involved dozens of Antifa members and supporters clashing with Proud Boy members after a U.S. flag was burned by the leftists.

Clackamas County Deputy District Attorney Josh Cutino argued that Azar was not acting as an independent journalist as she claimed but was participating in the rioting. He cited videos from the riot and also her social media posts, in which she included herself as part of Antifa.

"Some of these events got insanely brutal but people continued to defend our community by any means necessary," wrote Azar in one post. "The refusal to back down regardless of how intense things got by antifascists has resulted in the violent fascists to virtually f*** off and leave Portland."

Cutino pointed out that Proud Boy members were also being prosecuted over the rioting.



Azar also runs an OnlyFans account, which led to her children being taken away after her ex-husband argued in court that her political activism and online sex work had led to unsafe conditions for the children.

Andy Ngo of the Post Millennial reported that other Antifa members attended the court hearings and allegedly tried to intimidate the jury members in hopes of causing a mistrial.

He reported that Azar began crying as the verdicts were read.

“Violence and rioting will not be tolerated in Clackamas County,” said District Attorney John Wentworth. “Law enforcement officers and prosecutors worked diligently to bring this case to trial because families deserve to feel safe in our parks.”

Azar is scheduled for sentencing on Sept.9.

