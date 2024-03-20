Images of Biden allegedly sniffing women and girls gets ex-NFL star Antonio Brown a 'hateful content' warning on X

Super Bowl Champion Antonio Brown had a post on X labeled with a warning about "hateful content" after calling Joe Biden the "cracker of the day" alongside pictures of the president and different women.

Brown's post had its visibility limited, which means that X won't show the post in trends, search results, or notifications. It can also exclude it from being near ads and restrict certain features.

The seven-time Pro Bowl player has become increasingly political in his social media posts, with a series of recent commentary on the president.

Aside from referring to Biden as the "cracker of the day," he also stated that "Biden cant find a door 3 feet from him" in response to an image of President Trump winning a golf tournament.

As well, he has stated that Biden's stock has been going down and even alluded to the fact that the president's account had blocked him on the X platform.

"Other guy said we not black if we dont vote for him," Brown commented in response to rapper Kodak Black saying that Trump should be in office for 20 years. This was in reference to remarks Biden made in a 2020 interview, when he said "if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black."

This, in addition to saying "legacy media lies" regarding recent Trump stories, only add to Brown's mystique as a controversial character.

The last time Brown was seen on an NFL field, he stripped his jersey off and threw his gloves into the crowd following an argument with his coaching staff on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brown went on to explain on the "Full Send Podcast" that he suffered an ankle injury and told his coaching staff that he was unable to continue playing due to his poor health. He claimed that he was told to go back on the field or "get the f**k out," so he chose to leave instead.

Since then, Brown has appeared in select shows and events, often garnering media attention simply due to his attendance.



Brown has recently been promoting his own sports channel called CTESPN, a play on words related to Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy — brain injury from concussions — which critics have accused him of having in an effort to explain his eccentric behavior.

