Blinken suggests Ukraine will eventually be admitted to NATO, sparking pushback from some Republicans

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken indicated that Ukraine will eventually become a member of the NATO alliance, making the comment while standing alongside Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba in Brussels, Belgium.

Blinken's remarks sparked pushback from some on America's political right.

Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah tweeted, "NATO can have Ukraine. Or the U.S. But not both."

"This is completely irresponsible. Ukraine should not join NATO, and to invite them during a war is to invite our nation into war. Do you want American ground troops in Ukraine? If not, we must push back against the idea that Ukraine should join NATO," GOP Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio wrote.

"The Biden Administration seems hellbent on walking us into a global conflict with Russia," GOP Rep. Wesley Hunt of Texas declared in a post.

While some GOP lawmakers want to green-light additional U.S. aid to Ukraine, other Republicans strongly oppose the prospect.

"The last thing we need to be thinking about is sending more aid to Ukraine. We have so many more important things to take care of. Does anyone remember that we’re nearly $35 trillion in debt?" GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado tweeted.

GOP Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky has suggested that the U.S. should withdraw from NATO.

Blinken said during remarks in Brussels that a second NATO-Ukraine Council had taken place and there is an aim to make "a bridge to Ukraine's full membership" in NATO.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

