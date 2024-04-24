AOC condemns calling cops over 'nonviolent demonstrations of young students.' Observers hit back with the facts.

Far-left U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) not surprisingly appears to be fully backing the Hamas-loving, Israel-hating demonstrations that have been springing up with greater frequency on college campuses in the last couple of weeks.

In an X post Tuesday night, Ocasio-Cortez condemned calling police on what she deemed "nonviolent demonstrations of young students."

"Calling in police enforcement on nonviolent demonstrations of young students on campus is an escalatory, reckless, and dangerous act," she wrote. "It represents a heinous failure of leadership that puts people’s lives at risk. I condemn it in the strongest possible terms."

Surely, AOC realizes not all the protesters are "nonviolent," right? To wit:

Students took over a building at California State Polytechnic University in Humboldt, forcing the school to close temporarily as a safety precaution. Andy Ngo reported that the occupiers turned to "beat[ing] and assault[ing]" cops who were trying to remove them.

A male pro-Palestinian protester stabbed a female Jewish student in the eye amid Yale University demonstrations over the weekend.

Rabbi Elie Buechler of the Columbia University/Barnard College Hillel on Sunday told Jewish students that police "cannot guarantee [their] safety in the face of extreme antisemitism and anarchy." Buechler also advised Jewish students to "return home as soon as possible and remain home until the reality in and around campus has dramatically improved. It is not our job as Jews to ensure our own safety on campus.” The school soon switched to remote-option learning for safety reasons for the rest of the semester.

Some Columbia protesters reportedly were cited for resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer. Not that it matters — as AOC would be glad to know — since none of the 228 Columbia and NYU demonstrators reportedly received charges that will go on their records.

Many of those responding to Ocasio-Cortez saw right through her rhetoric, too. Some prominent examples:

Conservative commentator Jason Rantz told AOC, "Something tells me if people illegally camped on your property — while supporting terrorists (whomever you think are terrorists since you don’t feel that way about Hamas) — you’d call the cops. Sorry that your fellow Jew-haters don’t get to break the law."

International human rights lawyer Arsen Ostrovsky added to the congresswoman, "They are explicitly inciting violence, engaging in racial hatred and impeding students and faculty for learning and teaching. The only ‘heinous failure in leadership’ is your justification of this behavior."

Journalist Kyle Becker noted to AOC that "radical Marxists don't have a right to disrupt entire communities to throw their temper tantrums."

