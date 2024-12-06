AOC launches bid for top Dem on key House committee

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York formally announced her bid to lead her party on the House Oversight and Accountability Committee in the 119th Congress on Friday.

Ocasio-Cortez is now set to run against Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia to replace the committee's current ranking member, Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland. Raskin is stepping down from the role and is instead vying for the top spot on the House Judiciary Committee in the upcoming Congress, replacing Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York.

"This is not a position I seek lightly," Ocasio-Cortez said in a letter to her colleagues. "The responsibility of leading Democrats on the House Oversight Committee during Donald Trump's second term in the White House is a profound and consequential one."

"Now, more than ever, we must focus on the Committee's strong history of both holding administrations accountable and taking on the economic precarity and inequality that is challenging the American way of life," Ocasio-Cortez continued.

Ocasio-Cortez made it clear that much of her work on the committee would be dedicated to curbing the agenda of the incoming Trump administration.

"In the 119th Congress, Oversight Committee Democrats will face an important task: we must balance our focus on the incoming president's corrosive actions and corruption with a tangible fight to make life easier for America's working class," Ocasio-Cortez said in the letter.

"I know firsthand how the Majority uses their chaos to confuse, disorient, and distract the public's attention away from their disastrous agenda," Ocasio-Cortez continued. "We cannot and will not allow that to happen. I will lead by example by always keeping the lives of everyday Americans at the center of our work."

