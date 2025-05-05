Ocasio-Cortez rally interrupted by pro-Palestinian protest: 'War criminal!'

Socialist Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York was interrupted at a rally by a pro-Palestinian protester who accused her of being a "war criminal."

Despite being a far-left figure, Ocasio-Cortez was accused of supporting the military campaign of Israel in the Gaza Strip by an activist identified as Jennifer Kings at an event Friday in Queens, New York.

'Do you notice how Gaza isn't even on the agenda???? Shame on these fascists.'

Kings stood up at the town hall event as Ocasio-Cortez was speaking and yelled, "I am a health care worker, and I want to know what you're doing about the genocide in Gaza!"

The protester called AOC a "war criminal" as she was led out of the event and repeated, "Shame on you! I used to support you!" Members of the audience booed her and tried to drown out her shouting.

After the woman was removed, Ocasio-Cortez addressed the interruption.

"I more than welcome people who disagree or are super pissed off at me for any issue to come, but we have some ground rules here," the congresswoman said. "Please wait for the Q&A because we don't want to deprive all of our neighbors of the ability to have information and hear them respond to it."

Video of the interruption was widely circulated on social media.

Kings criticized the forum on a story on Instagram, where she has more than 53,000 followers.

"Do you notice how Gaza isn't even on the agenda???? Shame on these fascists," she wrote.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended the military campaign on Saturday.

"Israel is waging a just war with just means against Hamas, a genocidal terrorist organization, that murdered 1200 innocent people on October 7 and still holds 59 innocent people hostage," he wrote on social media.

Ocasio-Cortez's term ends in Jan. 2027, and the firebrand socialist is considered by some to be a top candidate for the Democratic presidential ticket in 2028.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!