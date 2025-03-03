AOC plays tough to NPR, taunts DOJ over Homan's illegal immigration referral: 'Are you gonna do it?'

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) said she will ask the Department of Justice if agents are investigating her because she wants to know where the administration stands on "intimidation."

The New York politician spoke with NPR's Steve Inskeep about a livestream she hosted in early February titled "Know Your Rights with ICE," referring to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and how it deals with illegal immigrants.

As Blaze News previously reported, the webinar provided illegal aliens with tactics on how to deal with ICE agents looking to deport them. Days later, border czar Tom Homan said that he had asked the DOJ to look into whether Ocasio-Cortez's presentation necessitated legal action from the federal government.

"You held an online forum, a 'know your rights' forum, that [Homan] didn't like. What were you doing? What was your goal, as you saw it?" Inskeep asked AOC on Friday.

"My job is to educate and act as a liaison of critical information to my constituents," Ocasio-Cortez replied. "And I was informing all of my constituents of their constitutional protections and, in particular, their constitutional protections against illegal search and seizure in the United States."

The NPR host noted that Homan felt she was "giving advice to people who were [in the United States] illegally."

"Were you?" he pushed forth.

"I was giving advice to all of my constituents," the congresswoman calmly responded.

'I intend on reaching out to the Department of Justice to inquire.'

Inskeep went on to ask the 35-year-old congresswoman if any representatives from the DOJ had reached out to her. She answered:

"I have not, and I intend on reaching out to the Department of Justice to inquire."

Shocked, Inskeep asked Ocasio-Cortez what her question to the DOJ would be, and, transparently, she stated her question would be, "There is a member of the Trump administration who is threatening and seeks to open an inquiry, and are you gonna do it?"

When asked what she would hope to learn from such an inquiry, AOC said she wanted to know where the Donald Trump administration stands on "political intimidation."

"I think it's important to know where this administration stands and if they intend on using political intimidation to silence their critics."

The congresswoman recently responded to a clip of Homan calling her the "dumbest" person ever elected to Congress.

Ocasio-Cortez returned fire by calling Homan a coward and claimed that he has "nothing" on her.

