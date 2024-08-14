Archaeologists unearth long-lost temple believed to be the very site where Jesus Christ performed miracles

Archaeologists believe they have unearthed a long-lost temple which is said to be the very site where Jesus Christ performed miracles.

Recent archaeological excavations in Israel may have revealed the hidden location of where Jesus Christ preached and healed people, according to New Testament accounts.

The archaeologist believes this could be the long-lost temple from over 2,000 years ago that could prove the Biblical narratives mentioning Chorazin.

Archaeologists descended upon a synagogue built in 380 AD that was discovered in 1905. The synagogue is located in the ancient city of Chorazin, which is now part of Korazim National Park in northern Israel.

The archaeologists moved giant rocks that appeared to be strategically placed inside the synagogue and also removed the floor during the excavation.

The excavation revealed an even older temple, buried beneath the synagogue floor.

Behind the rocks, the team discovered pottery, coins, and cookware.

“We can’t date the rocks themselves, but we can date the items found between them," stated lead archaeologist Achia Cohen-Tavor of Dagesh Tourist Archaeology.

Cohen-Tavor explained in a YouTube video documenting the excavation, "What I can date is the pottery and, hopefully, coins coming from between the rocks and definitely what's beneath them. Whatever I get from between those stones would be dating the construction of the synagogue here."

Cohen-Tavor declared, "This is a groundbreaking discovery. I have been excavating all over [the globe], and, for me, it's definitely one of the most important excavations I've ever directed."

The archaeologist believes this could be the long-lost temple from over 2,000 years ago that could prove the Biblical narratives mentioning Chorazin.

Chorazin is well-documented in the New Testament, especially in the Book of Matthew, which mentions the city as a place where Jesus preached and healed people.

However, Jesus eventually cursed the towns of Chorazin, Bethsaida, and Capernaum because the inhabitants did not accept his teachings to repent despite witnessing the miracles that he provided the citizens.

Matthew 11:20-24 reads:

Then He began to denounce the cities in which most of His miracles were done, because they did not repent. "Woe to you, Chorazin! Woe to you, Bethsaida! For if the miracles had occurred in Tyre and Sidon which occurred in you, they would have repented long ago in sackcloth and ashes. Nevertheless I say to you, it will be more tolerable for Tyre and Sidon in the day of judgment than for you. And you, Capernaum, will not be exalted to heaven, will you? You will descend to Hades; for if the miracles had occurred in Sodom which occurred in you, it would have remained to this day. Nevertheless I say to you that it will be more tolerable for the land of Sodom in the day of judgment, than for you."

The 4th-century synagogue at Chorazin features a "Seat of Moses," an ancient chair carved from a basalt block. This chair is where rabbis and other religious leaders would sit and read the Torah.

The "Seat of Moses" is mentioned in Matthew 23:1-3: "Then Jesus said to the crowds and to his disciples: 'The teachers of the law and the Pharisees sit in Moses' seat. So you must be careful to do everything they tell you. But do not do what they do, for they do not practice what they preach.'"