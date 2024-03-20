Democrat announces abortion plan, saying pregnancy 'not viable'

Screenshot taken from video on the PBS NewsHour YouTube channel
Arizona state Sen. Eva Burch, a Democrat, announced during remarks on Monday that her pregnancy was "not viable" and that she planned to have an abortion.
"I had my first miscarriage" over "13 years ago, and I have been pregnant many times since then," she said. "Twice I was lucky enough to successfully carry to term, and I have two beautiful healthy little boys." Burch noted that a two years ago, she got pregnant, but the pregnancy was determined to be "nonviable," which she described as heartbreaking.
Then, apparently referring to her current situation, she said that it had been determined that her "pregnancy is once again not progressing, and is not viable. And once again I have scheduled an appointment to terminate my pregnancy."
The lawmaker, who has served in the Arizona state Senate since early last year, said she is "not interested in going through" a miscarriage "unnecessarily."
"The last time that I had an abortion I started to miscarry the night before it was scheduled to take place and I was denied a procedure in the hospital because I was deemed not critical enough" she said, adding that her "embryo had died and" her "miscarriage had stalled." She said that she had been "bleeding" as well as "passing huge clots for hours, but I wasn't bleeding out." She said she "was offered medication to make me start bleeding again and told that I could have a procedure when I had bled enough." Burch said that the following day she "went to the abortion clinic where I was able to get the care that I needed."
