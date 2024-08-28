Arizona Police Association endorses Trump, then snubs GOP Senate nominee to support Dem opponent

The Arizona Police Association announced its support of Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump during his Friday campaign rally in Glendale, Arizona. However, just days later, the union turned its back on Trump-endorsed GOP Senate candidate Kari Lake to support her Democratic opponent.



The APA previously endorsed Lake during her 2022 gubernatorial race but declared on Monday that it would instead back Democratic Senate nominee Ruben Gallego for the upcoming 2024 election.

'He isn't just soft on crime, but he's downright anti-police.'

"Congressman Gallego has continually fought for robust, increased funding for America's law enforcement, and specifically Arizona law enforcement," the APA claimed.

Justin Harris, the union's president, stated, "As a Marine combat veteran, we know Congressman Gallego understands the complexities of modern policing in American society today, while at the same time recognizing the public's expectations."

He noted that Gallego had previously backed legislation to increase law-enforcement funding.

"The APA does not take our endorsements lightly; we recognize the importance of having a U.S. Senator that can bring people together to improve society for all. We believe Congressman Gallego will be that U.S. Senator," Harris added.

Gallego responded to the union's endorsement, stating, "I am proud to have the APA's support and look forward to working with them in the Senate to ensure Arizona's law enforcement officers have the resources necessary to combat fentanyl trafficking, train the next generation of officers, and, above all, keep Arizona families safe."

A spokesperson for Lake's campaign told the New York Post that Gallego has "vilified law enforcement."

"He supports open borders and is weak on crime. Kari Lake will always back the blue and support law enforcement and safe communities," the spokesperson stated.

Lake's campaign recently told the Arizona Sun Times that throughout his years in Congress, Gallego "has proven that he isn't just soft on crime, but he's downright anti-police."

Gallego has repeatedly been critical of law enforcement, particularly in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests.

In 2020, he posted on social media, "Peaceful protests aren't bad guys, they are citizens. The bad guys were the ones behind the police line, not in front of them."

According to The Hill, polls show Gallego leading Lake by six points while Harris holds a 4.3% advantage over Trump.

The APA also crossed the aisle to throw its support behind other candidates running on both sides, including Republican Representative David Schweikert and Democratic former state Representative Amish Shah, who are vying for Arizona's First Congressional District seat.