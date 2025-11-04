Teacher sentenced to nearly two centuries in prison for child sex abuse conviction

A former Arizona teacher was sentenced to almost two centuries in prison for having sex with numerous underage students while he taught at the Arizona Agribusiness and Equine Center public charter school in Mesa.

Cory Kapahulehua, 44, was convicted on 17 charges related to the accusations made against him by two students who said he had sex with them, according to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

"Both victims, a 14-year-old girl and [a] 17-year-old girl, met Kapahulehua in August 2021 while he was teaching at Arizona Agribusiness and Equine Center, Mesa campus," the office said.

The younger victim said that she had sex with Kapahulehua on school grounds until she reported him and he lost his job in Jan. 2022. Then they had sex at a hotel near the school and also at a parking complex.

The older victim testified that Kapahulehua brought her to his apartment, where they had sex when she was underage.

"At one point, the defendant started an online fundraiser to help move her out of her parent's home at age 17. They eventually moved in together after she turned 18," the prosecutors wrote.

Kapahulehua was convicted on seven counts of sexual conduct with a minor, one count of child molestation, two counts of sexual abuse, and one count of aggravated assault, among other charges.

He was sentenced to serve the sentences consecutively, which added up to 187 years in prison.

"This defendant used his position as a teacher to groom these students and take advantage of their trust," Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said. "I'm proud of these girls for having the courage to come forward and stop him from victimizing any children ever again."

