63-year-old woman allegedly created images of molestation of children she was babysitting

A Michigan woman has been arrested after several children allegedly described horrific sexual abuse while she babysat them over many years, according to police.

Gaila Bennett, 63, from Midland was charged with 48 counts related to the alleged abuse after a family contacted Tri-City Post police in October.

Bennett is also alleged to have given the children unknown medication.

The family said that Bennett babysat their children at her home in Midland and sexually assaulted them between 2013 and 2020.

Troopers obtained Bennett's electronic devices while serving a warrant at her home on Prairie Road in Midland County on Oct. 17.

Four days later, she was arraigned on dozens of charges, including 24 counts of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree, 12 counts of criminal sexual conduct in the second degree, and 12 counts of assault with intent to commit sexual penetration.

The children said that she would pose them in sexually explicit situations and create images of them. They alleged inappropriate touching and sexual penetration.

Bennett is also alleged to have given the children unknown medication as well as rub soap in their eyes.

One of the children said that Bennett allegedly threatened to lock the girl in a woodshop all day if she refused to participate in the abuse.

The children underwent forensic examination at the Bay County Child Advocacy Center after reporting the abuse on Oct. 5.

Police said that additional counts could be filed against Bennett as the investigation is ongoing.

Bennett was arraigned in Midland County District Court on Monday. She remains in custody on a bond of $5 million.

Bennett's next court hearing is Nov. 4.

