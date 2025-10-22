Robert De Niro melts down on MSNBC and attacks rural Americans

Robert De Niro opened up about his struggle with Trump derangement syndrome on MSNBC’s “The Weekend” this Sunday, when co-host Jonathan Capehart asked De Niro whether he believes Trump will leave office when his term ends.

“No way. ... He will not want to leave. He set it up with his, I guess, the Goebbels of the Cabinet,” De Niro replied, referencing Stephen Miller.

“He’s a Nazi. Yes, he is, and he’s Jewish. He should be ashamed of himself,” he said.

De Niro also attacked Americans across the country, picking on those in rural areas for supporting the president.

“They’re used to seeing Trump do his stuff, and they talk, and they listen, and that’s the truth to them because they don’t listen to anything else except somewhere way out in the Midwest, somewhere out west, in certain places, the rural places. That’s the truth,” De Niro said.

“’Cause he gets the air time. And I think that we need more air time. ... The news media could find ways to kind of ignore or tamp down nonsense from Trump. It’s just total nonsense. But those people out there listen to it and assume if it can be on the air and it’s out there, it’s the truth,” he added.

“Completely lost,” BlazeTV co-host Jeff Fisher says on “Pat Gray Unleashed.”

“He wants to censor the president,” executive producer Keith Malinak adds.

“Absolutely. And he wants to censor what Americans are seeing and getting their information, you know, like on X or any other platform,” Fisher agrees.

“You wouldn’t be referring to Americans, quote, ‘out there,’ end quote?” Malinak mocks, adding, “Flyover country. He wants to say flyover country so badly.”

“He wants to say he hates middle America, and he does kind of without actually saying it. And he’s just babbling about Donald Trump,” Fisher says. “The TDS has got him strong. I mean, it’s just actually taken full effect. And it’s just, MSNBC just lets him come in and babble.”

