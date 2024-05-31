Armed crooks demand property from 53-year-old woman sitting in car. But she has a gun too — and opens fire.

Armed individuals walked up to a 53-year-old woman sitting in her car overnight Tuesday in a Walmart parking lot in Auburn, Washington, and demanded her property, KCPQ-TV reported. Auburn is about a half hour south of Seattle.

Thing is, the woman also was armed, and the station said she shot at the suspects.

The suspects shot back, KCPQ said, and the woman was wounded.



Police arrived at the scene around 3:30 a.m. and treated the victim's single gunshot wound at the scene, the station said, adding that she's expected to be okay.

KCPQ said police employed a K-9 to track the suspects, after which they were found and taken into custody. Police noted in a news release that the suspects, both males, are 19 and 21 years of age.

The station said additional information is "limited at this time," and police didn't offer further information about the suspects in its news release.

How are people reacting?

A number of folks commented under KCPQ's story about the incident posted on Facebook. Here's what some of them had to say:

"This is exactly why I carry ALL the time now," one commenter said. "Auburn has become dangerous."

"I hate that you can't go anywhere without having fear," another user wrote.

"While she was still shot, she at least had the chance to defend herself," another commenter observed.

"Very little good happens at 0330, especially in a Wallyworld parking lot," another user quipped.

"Always carry," another commenter declared. "The law states if a gun is pulled on you, you can use the same force — and remember shoot once, and shoot to kill."

"Auburn is pretty rough these days!" another user exclaimed.

