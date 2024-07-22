Armed intruder forces his way into room in home after midnight, cops say. But homeowner has a gun.

An armed intruder forced his way into a Kentucky home after midnight Saturday, police said. But the homeowner was armed, too — and shot the suspect dead, cops added.

Kentucky state police told WDKY-TV that troopers received a report about a shooting on Linda Lane in Cadiz, Trigg County. Cadiz is near Kentucky's border with Tennessee, and the city is located about an hour and 20 minutes northwest of Nashville.

Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree added to WKDZ that no arrests have been made. State police told WDKY that it was an “isolated incident" and there was no danger to the public.

A preliminary investigation showed that a male — who reportedly was armed with a weapon — entered the home, state police told the Marshall County Daily, after which the male forced his way into a room.

The homeowner soon shot the male, authorities told WDKY, and the alleged intruder was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police on Sunday released the identity of the alleged intruder: 25-year-old Austin Gardner, WKDZ-FM reported.

Law enforcement officials completely blocked Linda Lane for several hours as they collected evidence and spoke with witnesses, WKDZ noted. Law enforcement added to WDKY that the investigation was ongoing.

