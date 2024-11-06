As expected, liberal media melts down over multiracial, working-class Trump victory — especially Van Jones

President Donald Trump long cautioned supporters that they needed to turn out in such numbers that the election would be "too big to rig." The American people obliged him, turning most of the map red and ensuring that the 45th president of the United States would become the country's 47th president as well.

Not only is Trump expected to surpass 310 Electoral College votes, having won all seven key battleground states including the state where he was shot by a would-be assassin, he is also set to become the first Republican to win the popular vote in 20 years.

The liberal media, having made clear in advance that this was not the outcome they wanted, are not handling things well — especially not CNN talking head Van Jones.

Midway through what appeared to be a breakdown, Jones suggested that transvestic minors and illegal aliens are going to wake up scared and that black women are in for "a lot of hurt."

CNN panelist David Urban, who served as senior adviser to Trump's other successful presidential campaign, told Jones, "We need to recognize that over half of America feels very strongly about the things that Donald Trump feels strongly about: a secure border, the economy, crime. They might not like — he might not be a perfect messenger, but the message resonated."

'We're not garbage.'

"Democracy is a luxury when you can't pay your bills," continued Urban, referring to the democracy-themed concern-mongering that Democrats leaned into in recent months.

Urban said that the multitudes of Americans who supported Trump are now sitting back, sneering at "the elite" and saying, "''We told you so. We're not garbage. We're hardworking people. We believe in these things,' right? People don't like to be talked down to."

The Republican noted further that the coalition whose members found resonance with Trump's message was racially and ethnically diverse.

According to CNN's exit polls,

45% of Hispanic voters, 38% of Asian voters, 12% of black voters, 55% of white voters, and 53% of voters from other racial or ethnic groups cast ballots for Trump.

44% of Americans 18-44 voted for Trump, and 51% of Americans 45 or older did likewise.

60% of Catholics, 71% of Protestants, 19% of Jewish Americans, and 42% of Americans from other faiths voted for Trump.

64% of military veterans supported Trump.

49% of voters making less than $50,000 a year voted for Trump, while 48% voted for Harris.

54% of Americans with no college degree and 41% of Americans with a college degree voted for Trump.

54% of first-time voters cast ballots for Trump.

44% of voters from union households cast votes for Trump.

Rather than engage with Urban's point about the diversity of the coalition behind Trump, Jones focused on the disappointment of certain voters that their racial identity would not be partially reflected in the person of the president:

There are African-American women who know a little bit about being talked down to and know a little bit about their economic dreams being crushed, who tried to dream a big dream over the past couple of months. And tonight they are trading a lot of hope for a lot of hurt. They were hoping that maybe this time, this time, one of their own could be seen as worthy. And once again they are facing rejection.

According to Jones, "it's going to be harder than it should be tomorrow for [black women] to hold their heads up."

'Stooges will be stooges.'

The talking head suggested that extra to disappointed identitarians, Trump's win is a "nightmare" for parents of cross-dressing youth and for foreign nationals violating American immigration law.

"If you are a parent of a trans kid, your child's face was used as a springboard to power for somebody," said Jones, intending his remarks as a barb against Trump, not the physicians who profit wildly off so-called "gender-affirming care" procedures on kids. "That doesn't feel good."

"There are going to be people tomorrow who are going to be handing clothes at the dry cleaners who don't have papers," continued Jones. "There are going to be people who are going to be cleaning your teeth tomorrow who don't have papers, and they're terrified tonight."

The multimillionaire stressed that it's "not the elite who are going to pay the price. It's people who woke up this morning with a dream and are going to bed with a nightmare, and those people didn't deserve to be respected and held and talked to. Those are the people going to pay the price for whatever Donald Trump decides to do."

Molecular biologist Dr. Richard H. Ebright of Rutgers University later responded to Jones' rant, "Stooges will be stooges. Especially the stupidest among them."

Jones was far from the only talking head finding it difficult to cope after it became clear that Harris had no chance of eking out a win.

Cenk Uygur of the Young Turks, for instance, suffered a meltdown reminiscent of his response to Trump's 2016 electoral victory, this time attacking Democrats for delivering "loss after loss after loss."

