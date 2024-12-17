Aurora police detain 14 at apartment complex linked to viral video of alleged Tren de Aragua gang takeover

Police in Aurora, Colorado, detained 14 people Tuesday at the Edge at Lowry Apartments, a complex at the center of the nation's immigration debate.



Police were called to the apartment complex just before 2:30 a.m. following reports of "an armed home invasion involving a stabbing and kidnapping."

'DEPORT these criminals now!'

According to authorities, an unspecified number of suspects entered an apartment occupied by two individuals. The victims allegedly were threatened, bound, and moved to another apartment in the complex.

During the incident, one adult male suffered a stab wound, which police noted was non-life-threatening.

"After some time, the victims were released by the suspects, at which point they called 911. Multiple Aurora police patrol units responded to the scene. Fourteen people have been detained and are being questioned by investigators," the APD said.

The department indicated that it's in the "very early stages of the investigation" and will share additional updates as more information comes to light.

In August, residents at the apartment complex reported that the violent Venezuelan gang, Tren de Aragua, had taken it over.

A couple living in the complex at the time captured a video of a group of armed men storming through the building. Another video taken by the couple showed a man using a hammer to break the deadbolt lock on an apartment door.

Local officials have repeatedly denied that Tren de Aragua has gained a stronghold in the area, despite residents and the property owner insisting the gang has taken over multiple apartment buildings.

One of the men reportedly caught on the surveillance footage admitted to authorities that he was a Tren de Aragua gang member. Two men seen in the video have been arrested, but three others remain at large.

Aurora police haven't said whether any of the 14 individuals detained Tuesday have ties to the gang.

Aurora City Council member Danielle Jurinsky stated in a post on X that "the lawlessness must end! These are not all peaceful migrants looking for a better life."

"I will speak again to the human suffering that has been allowed with wide open borders, allowing possible (actual) asylum seekers to come into our country followed by the very people who were terrorizing them," Jurinsky continued. "APD won't give their names and most likely won't tie any of them to Tren de Aragua. It's okay if they don't. I believe at this point I have made my case. DEPORT these criminals now!"