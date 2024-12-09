Blaze News original: Denver's vow to defy Trump's deportation plan exports crisis to neighboring towns

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston has pledged to thwart any future mass deportation initiatives by President-elect Donald Trump despite Colorado grappling with the growing influence of the vicious Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua amid the Biden administration's ongoing border crisis.



In a November interview with the Denverite, Johnston claimed that the majority of his constituents would oppose any mass deportation efforts. His remarks gained widespread attention when he asserted he would consider deploying the Denver Police Department to prevent Trump's federal immigration agents from entering the city.

‘Would I have taken it back if I could? Yes.’

Johnston told the news outlet, "More than us having DPD stationed at the county line to keep them out, you would have 50,000 Denverites there."

"It's like the Tiananmen Square moment with the rose and the gun, right? You'd have every one of those Highland moms who came out for the migrants. And you do not want to mess with them," he added.

Johnston's controversial remarks sparked significant backlash.

Elon Musk claimed that Johnston "hates his constituents" for his refusal to address the immigration crisis.

Musk's America PAC explained in a post on X that TDA has spread to 16 states, including Colorado, "where Denver Mayor Mike Johnston has vowed to protect illegal aliens from deportation."

"There must be consequences for officials who continue to facilitate this invasion," the committee stated.

The presence of TDA in the U.S. has largely been driven by the Biden administration's CHNV program, which permitted the entry of 30,000 individuals monthly from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela. Furthermore, the administration expanded Temporary Protected Status to Venezuelan nationals, arguing that they cannot return to their home country "safely" partly due to — not without irony — "high levels of crime and violence."

Sanctuary policies in cities all over the United States, including those in Denver, have prohibited local law enforcement agencies from cooperating with Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, effectively shielding even criminal illegal aliens from federal detainment and deportation.

Johnston swiftly retracted his initial statement in a subsequent interview, clarifying that he has "no plan" to station police on the county line, yet he did not explicitly rule it out either. Nonetheless, he affirmed his intention to join protests alongside other Denver residents.

"Would I have taken it back if I could? Yes, I probably wouldn't have used that image," Johnston told KUSA. "That's the image I hope we can avoid. What I was trying to say is this is an outcome I hope we can avoid in this country. I think none of us want that."

He continued, "If I think things are happening that are illegal or immoral or un-American in our city, I would certainly protest it, and I would expect other residents would do the same."

Johnston indicated that he would be willing to go to jail to protect illegal aliens residing in the city.

"I'm not afraid of that, and I'm also not seeking that," he added.

Johnston further claimed that he supports holding criminals responsible, including deporting illegal immigrants who have committed serious offenses.

"We think if you are a violent criminal that is committing serious crimes like murder or rape in Denver, you should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law, and you should be deported," he told KUSA.

However, he previously remarked that Denver law enforcement would "absolutely not" help federal immigration officials.

"We won't do it," he declared.

Trump's incoming border czar, Tom Homan, told Fox News' Sean Hannity that Johnston would be "breaking the law" if he attempts to obstruct the administration's deportation efforts.

"Me and the Denver mayor, we agree on one thing: He's willing to go to jail; I'm willing to put him in jail," Homan remarked. "President Trump has been clear. We want to concentrate on public safety threats and national security threats. I find it hard to believe that any governor would say they don't want public safety threats removed from their neighborhoods."

Homan has repeatedly issued warnings to sanctuary city leaders that ICE will accomplish its mission with or without their assistance, adding that obstruction of such efforts is a federal crime.

Johnston's refusal to cooperate with immigration authorities puts a significant strain on Denver taxpayers. Roughly 45,000 foreign nationals have arrived in the city since December 2022 and approximately half remain.

A November report from the Common Sense Institute found that taxpayers have spent $356 million on the city's migrant response — an estimated $7,900 per person and 8% of Denver's 2025 budget.

Impacts on Aurora

Denver's sanctuary policies have served as a magnet for foreign nationals entering the country during the Biden administration. However, these migrant-first policies have also adversely affected neighboring towns.

In addition to the costs associated with providing housing, shelter, and other accommodations, the influx of new arrivals has also ushered in violent criminals and gang members.

Aurora, which is not a sanctuary city, hit the headlines in August when residents started raising concerns about a Venezuelan gang, TDA, seizing control of multiple apartment complexes in the city. The violent takeovers drove some locals from their homes.

‘”Operation Aurora” is coming.’

A surveillance video capturing six men, five of them armed, storming through an apartment complex propelled Aurora into the center of the national immigration debate.

Approximately 10 minutes after the video was taken, there was a shooting death near the complex. According to law enforcement, the two incidents were related.

Aurora City Council member Danielle Jurinsky immediately began speaking out about the criminal activity and even helped residents move out of the gang-controlled complexes.

Despite video evidence, Jurinksy appeared to be the only local official willing to acknowledge the problem. Meanwhile, Gov. Jared Polis (D) claimed the apartment takeovers were a figment of her "imagination."

Following repeated denials by city officials of the escalating threat posed by TDA, internal emails from the Aurora Police Department revealed that officials were aware of the gang's presence as early as November 2023.

When confronted about the leaked emails, an Aurora spokesperson told the Denver Gazette, "We must remember that police departments and the justice system as a whole must rely on admissible evidence, not hearsay, rumors, and fragments of information."

"Contrary to claims made on social media and by select news organizations, the city, including APD, has remained consistent in responses on this matter," the spokesperson stated.

The APD reported that two of the men seen in the viral surveillance video were arrested in New York City in late November. Three other individuals remain at large.

Aurora police Chief Todd Chamberlain stated, "The arrests last week were the product of nothing other than the dedication of the city of Aurora's officers and detectives and our positive working relationships with local, state, and federal partners throughout the country."

"We will continue our unwavering pursuit of all the remaining suspects in this case, and anyone else who victimizes members of our community, until they are brought to justice," he added.

In October, prior to the presidential election, Trump pledged that in his potential future administration, he would initiate what he referred to as "Operation Aurora."

"I will rescue Aurora and every town that has been invaded and conquered. These towns have been conquered. Explain that to your governor; he doesn't have a clue," Trump stated during a Colorado rally.

"We will send elite squads of ICE, Border Patrol, and federal law enforcement officers to hunt down, arrest, and deport every last illegal alien gang member until there is not a single one left in this country," he declared.

Jurinsky cautioned the city during a November public safety committee meeting that "'Operation Aurora' is coming."

‘Any active interference with enforcement is a federal crime.’

Jurinsky told Blaze News that she is highly doubtful that Johnston will use the local police to get in the way of the federal government's deportation efforts.

"If Mayor Johnston wants to stand at the Denver border with, I believe he said, Rhino Yoga moms, or something to that effect, it will just further show how unproductive he is," she stated.

Jurinsky said that Aurora does not have plans to "provide the Trump administration any assistance" in its sweeping deportation efforts but noted that the city "will certainly not stand in the way of what the American people voted for."

John Fabbricatore, a retired ICE Denver Field Office director, told Blaze News that "any active interference with enforcement is a federal crime."

"How does the mayor justify this position, and where does it stop? Are we now deciding that federal laws don't apply in Denver?" he questioned. "Enforcing the immigration law is a specific federal duty, and under the Supremacy Clause, the federal government has the right to enforce those laws."

He acknowledged that the federal government cannot force a local government to expend its resources to stop the illegal immigration crisis but added that Colorado and Johnston "have no grievance nor justification to stand in the way."

"This seems like nothing more than political posturing to appease a certain base instead of prioritizing the safety and well-being of residents. Standing with individuals who may include known gang members instead of focusing on law-abiding, hardworking citizens is a dangerous precedent. Denver deserves leadership that looks out for its people and upholds the law — not one that makes reckless statements to score political points," Fabbricatore told Blaze News.

Castle Rock fights back

In April, Douglas County, which encompasses part of Aurora, filed a lawsuit against the state over its sanctuary status, claiming its policies "create dangerous conditions" for residents and migrants. Several other counties joined the complaint.

Castle Rock, a town also within Douglas County and approximately 30 miles south of Denver, considered filing a similar lawsuit in September against Denver.

‘I'm admonishing publicly the mayor of Denver for his comments that I would account to be that of insurrectionist rhetoric.’

Castle Rock City Council member Max Brooks previously told Blaze News that instead of filing a complaint, Castle Rock issued a declaration of support for the county's legal action.

"Because Castle Rock has no municipally funded/run detention facilities, we are unable to prove standing so we may actually join their lawsuit," he explained. "The declaration was the best we could do as a council to voice very strong support of the county's lawsuit."

While Denver pledges to stand in Trump's way, Castle Rock is now moving to help the incoming administration remove criminal illegal aliens as swiftly and efficiently as possible.

During a city council meeting on December 3, Brooks proposed a motion to direct the town's attorney to work with the Douglas County attorney's office to draft a joint position endorsing any initiatives by the Trump administration to remove illegal immigrants.

Brooks stated, "This is me speaking personally, not as a member of the council, but I'm admonishing publicly the mayor of Denver for his comments that I would account to be that of insurrectionist rhetoric."

He called it "laughable" that Johnston believes that the police department would stand behind him after he previously mandated that it be cut and partially defunded to redirect funds to illegal migrants.

"You turn around, and you stab law enforcement in the back, and then you ask them to stand up for you and an insurrectionist movement," Brooks said. "To mention that you would be willing to put 50,000 of your residents at risk, to be on the county line to fight against the federal effort to remove those who are here illegally, shame on you."

Brooks' remarks received a round of applause.

‘Residents of Castle Rock continue to make it very clear that public safety is a primary concern.’

During the meeting, Brooks had a clear message for Johnston: You do not speak for Colorado.

Brooks presented his motion, stating, "What I would like to do is make it very clear that you do not speak for Douglas County, and I would like to, please, motion to direct our town attorney and attorney staff to begin working on a declaration that would be in support of any and all efforts to include anything we can do with our law enforcement personnel to support the deportation of illegal migrants, if and when that occurs at the request of the incoming presidential — President Trump — administration."

The council voted unanimously to pass Brooks' motion.

When asked whether he expected the motion to receive such overwhelming support, Brooks told Blaze News, "I anticipated this would be a 7-0 vote mostly because the vote to investigate the lawsuit against Denver over their failed 'asylum seeker program' was also 7-0."

"Further, residents of Castle Rock continue to make it very clear that public safety is a primary concern. Supporting our law enforcement and following the rule of law receives unwavering support," he noted.

The staff is expected to present a potential declaration to the council for members' review and subsequent vote, which Brooks anticipates will occur by early January.

