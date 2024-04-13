Video: Hero female cop fatally guns down knifeman who stabbed 6 bystanders to death at busy shopping center in Australia

Authorities say six people were fatally stabbed by a man in a busy shopping mall on Saturday afternoon in Sydney, Australia. The attacker was gunned down by a female police officer, who is being heralded as a hero.

New South Wales police commissioner Karen Webb said four women and a man died at the Westfield Bondi Junction shopping mall, while another woman passed away at the hospital.

Ash Good, 38, was rushed to St Vincent’s hospital in a critical condition, but died soon after arriving on Saturday.

Good's baby daughter reportedly remains in a serious condition at the Sydney Children’s Hospital and required emergency surgery.

Two male eyewitnesses – who are brothers – told 9News, "The baby got stabbed. "The mum got stabbed and the mum came over with the baby and threw it at me and (I) was holding the baby."

“We were holding the baby and trying to compress the baby,” one brother said. “Same with the mother, trying to compress the blood from stopping.”

Besides the baby, eight people are currently being treated for stab injuries in hospitals around Sydney.

The attacker went on a stabbing rampage at the Westfield Bondi Junction shopping mall on Saturday afternoon.

Around 3.20 p.m. local time, the attacker "engaged with" nine people as he moved through, "causing harm," according to law enforcement.

One brave man put his life in jeopardy by confronting the knifeman. Harrowing video shows the hero challenging the knifeman while holding a bollard as a weapon on an escalator.

The attacker's murderous onslaught was finally stopped by a heroic female police officer.

NSW’s Assistant Commissioner Anthony Cooke said a senior police inspector was nearby when the stabbing attack transpired.

Video shows the cop running toward the man with the knife.

She shot the suspect in the chest and killed him.

The hero cop administered CPR to the suspect, but was unable to revive him.

“She discharged her firearm, and that person is now deceased,” Cooke stated.

Waverley Mayor Paula Masselos said, “It shows you what an incredible community we are here in Waverley. These demonstrations of heroism are truly awe-inspiring."

"She (the police officer) was there on her own and she went towards the danger," Masselos added. "Even [after she shot the attacker], she immediately began applying CPR – that just shows you the dedication of the person and her incredible act of heroism – even then, her main concern was for someone who had fallen."

Police said the suspect was a 40-year-old man who was known to police. The suspect's identity has yet to be released.

Webb said investigators do not know of the motive for the attack, but told reporters that she doesn't believe the stabbing spree was a terrorist attack.

Webb said the investigation will be ongoing "for many many days," and it is "too early to say" to determine the motivation behind the deadly knife attack.

Authorities said the suspect acted alone.

Australian Prime Minister Albanese said the deadly attack was "beyond words or understanding."

"For all of us tonight, the devastating scenes at Bondi Junction are beyond words or understanding. Australians will be shocked this evening. This was a horrific act of violence, indiscriminately targeted at innocent people going about an ordinary Saturday doing their shopping," Albanese said.

"Today Bondi Junction was the scene of shocking violence. But it was also witness to the humanity and the heroism of our fellow Australians," Albanese stated. "Our brave police, our first responders, and of course everyday people who could never have imagined they would face such a moment."

Webb said of the hero cop, "She showed enormous courage and bravery, and she will process obviously that."

