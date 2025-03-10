'Autopen' used on official docs throughout Biden presidency — including on pardons while he vacationed: Report

The Heritage Foundation's Oversight Project revealed Thursday that Joe Biden's signature on numerous executive orders, pardons, and other documents of national consequence appears to have been machine-generated.

Oversight Project Executive Director Mike Howell told Blaze News, "The main legal question here is who was the president over the last four years. That's what we are aiming to uncover. The prolific use of autopen by the Biden White House was an instrument to hide the truth from the American people as to who was running the government."

The watchdog group noted that "every document" they could find with Biden's signature — with the exception of the announcement indicating that he was dropping out of the 2024 presidential race — "used the same autopen signature."

The Oversight Project noted, for instance, that the repeatedly used autopen signature appeared on the pardons for a murderer and five other criminals that were issued while Biden was vacationing and golfing in the U.S. Virgin Islands. The pardons all reportedly indicated that they were signed "at the City of Washington."

This discovery, coupled with the former president's alleged admission to House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) that he did not remember signing a January 2024 order to pause decisions on exports of liquefied natural gas, prompted the Oversight Project to once again cast doubt on whether Biden was ever calling the shots and to suggest that "WHOEVER CONTROLLED THE AUTOPEN CONTROLLED THE PRESIDENCY."

Critics, enraged by yet another indication that unelected ideologues may have secretly controlled the executive branch for the past four years, are now questioning the legitimacy of the documents bearing the autopen signature.

'All those orders are void.'

Seeking definitive answers, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey wrote to the Department of Justice last week requesting a full investigation into the legality of Biden's presidential actions in light of his apparent mental decline, which was especially clear to special counsel Robert Hur, who figured Biden as possibly too senile to charge.

"Under the 25th Amendment, his inability to make decisions should have meant a succession of power," Bailey noted in his letter. "Instead, it appears staffers and officers in the Biden administration may have exploited Biden's incapacity so they could issue orders without an accountable President of sound mind approving them."

President Donald Trump told Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck in October that Joe Biden was likely little more than a figurehead for a "committee" of unnamed bureaucrats.

Lindy Li, a former Democratic strategist and fundraiser who served as a surrogate for failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris and worked for the 2020 Biden campaign, recently shed some light on potential members of that supposed committee. Li told podcaster Shawn Ryan last month that Hunter Biden, Jill Biden, and a handful of other unelected senior advisers effectively served as a combined shadow president.

Missouri Attorney General Bailey suggested that a number of pardons Biden supposedly signed were suspicious, including the unconditional 10-year pardon Biden supposedly gave his son after repeatedly vowing he would not do so and just months after declaring without qualification, "No one is above the law."

"It is black-letter law that a document is void, ab initio, when the person signing it lacks mental capacity," wrote Bailey. "Staffers and the Vice President cannot constitutionally evade accountability by laundering far-left orders through a man who does not know what he is signing. If in fact this has been occurring, then all those orders are void."

The Oversight Project suggested that in order to determine whether Biden ordered the signing of key documents or was even mentally capable of doing so, investigators must "determine who controlled the autopen and what checks there were in place."

The watchdog group further indicated that Biden's work to undermine the White House executive privilege shield will make such determinations achievable.

"There is a constitutional process to deal with an incapacitated POTUS and it doesn't contemplate giving someone else his autopen and authority," tweeted Howell. "It's called the 25th Amendment and the conspiracy not to invoke it in order to keep whatever they were doing going is a big problem."

The New York Post indicated that representatives for Biden had not responded to requests for comment regarding the use of the autopen.

