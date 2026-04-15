Woman known as 'Baby Jessica' from 1987 rescue has been arrested for domestic assault

The woman who was rescued as a child from a well decades ago has grown up and was arrested on domestic charges in Texas, according to police.

Jessica McClure Morales, who is now 40 years old and a mother of two, was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury involving family violence on Saturday.

After her arrest and release, she posted a cryptic message on social media.

Midland County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a call at her home at about 10 p.m. and arrested her after an investigation. She was released after posting bond at the Midland County Detention Center.

No other details about the accusation were available.

McClure Morales gained worldwide fame when she accidentally fell into a narrow well in Oct. 1987 at her aunt's home in Midland. She was only 18 months old at the time.

It took 60 hours for rescuers to figure out how to safely rescue her from 22 feet down the 8-inch-wide shaft. They were able to drill a horizontal tunnel through the rocks around the well.

McClure Morales and her family visited then-President George H.W. Bush at the White House to celebrate the rescue that captured the nation's attention.

After her arrest and release, she posted a cryptic message on social media.

"Note to self: Happiness is letting go of what you assume your life is supposed to be like right now, and sincerely appreciating it for everything that it is," McClure Morales wrote.

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McClure Morales recently experienced a family tragedy when her father's stepdaughter was brutally murdered in January.

Gracey Adams, 25, was found shot dead in her home in Nashville, and her 29-year-old girlfriend, Sarah Stacey, was charged for her murder.

Her parents said the couple had a tumultuous relationship because of addiction issues.