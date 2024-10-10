Adult babysitter charged after her pit bulls mauled 1-year-old to death; her teen girl hailed as hero for trying to save baby

A 1-year-old boy was mauled to death by pit bulls belonging to the child's babysitter, who left the infant alone with the aggressive dogs and her 13-year-old daughter. The babysitter is now facing multiple felonies for the baby's tragic death.

Heather Rodriguez — a 36-year-old family friend — was trusted to babysit 1-year-old Jiryiah Johnson on Monday morning. However, Rodriguez reportedly got called into work and left the baby alone with her 13-year-old daughter and three pit bulls at her home in San Antonio, Texas.

'In a house full of vicious dogs, what did this lady, this suspect, think was going to happen?'

The 13-year-old and baby were inside a bedroom in the house. However, the dogs damaged the door and forced their way into the bedroom.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar described the teen daughter as a "hero" for trying to save the baby from the dogs.

"I read the report in detail, and it's pretty heartbreaking. She made every effort possible, even lifting that baby up over her head, but my understanding is the dog actually climbed onto something and was able to get the baby out of her hands and tear the baby out of her hands," Salazar said of the 13-year-old girl.

“The little girl, the 13-year-old, was able to maintain control of the baby, but at this point — in what’s being described to be as it was almost a tug-of-war for the baby between at least one of the dogs and the little girl,” Salazar said at a press conference.

"This little girl was put in a situation where she went from that bedroom to a bathroom to another bedroom and was chased every step of the way by these dogs who were continuing to bite her as well," Salazar added.



The girl barricaded herself and the infant into another bedroom where she was able to call for help.

"I'm considering her a hero," Salazar said of the girl.

"This little girl sustained injuries herself," Salazar said. "I believe she’s going to have some lasting psychological effects as a result of it."

Erika Castro — Jiryiah's mother — said, “I thank that girl because ... she did her best.”

Deputies with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office weren't able to reach the children immediately once they arrived at the scene.

"It wasn't until the owner of the dogs, the suspect, actually made it home and was able to get the dogs outside to allow the deputies to come in and, you know, start administering first aid to the baby," Salazar said.

The baby boy suffered significant injuries to his head and throat from the dog attack.

Paramedics rushed the boy to the University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead later Monday.

KENS-TV reported there were blood stains on a bed, a door, and the floors.

Salazar blasted the babysitter, "In a house full of vicious dogs, what did this lady, this suspect, think was going to happen?"

The sheriff added, “If you have a dog like that, that you know is vicious, you know is a problem, for one thing, don’t ever bring babies into the house, especially someone else’s baby.”

Salazar stated that Rodriguez “seemed more concerned with what was going on with those dogs” than taking responsibility for her actions that led to the death of a 1-year-old.

'You left my son with a 13-year-old girl. It’s pure and utter belligerence. It’s infuriating that that’s allowed. That she made that choice.'

Salazar noted that Rodriguez had been cited in April for allowing her dogs to run unleashed and forcing a man to flee to his car since he was fearful he would have been attacked.

"I'm furious at the fact that that she knew these dogs were problematic," Salazar declared. "Not only was she exposing her own child to this, to these unpredictable animals that had already caused damage; they were already dangerous, in my opinion. But not only that, she decided to bring a baby into that residence for the sheer profit."

Salazar said he is "disgusted by the whole thing."

Rodriguez initially was charged with causing serious bodily injury to the child with intent — a first-degree felony. Rodriquez subsequently was hit with two more felonies: injury to a child — reckless bodily injury — as well as endangering a child, imminent danger — causing bodily injury.

Salazar was asked why the charges were not upgraded to murder, and he noted that both charges have the same penalty range as murder — between five to 99 years or life in prison with the possibility of a fine of up to $10,000 if convicted.

Rodriguez's bond was set at $100,000.



Salazar is calling for the dogs involved in the fatal attack to be euthanized but acknowledged that's animal control's decision.

The sheriff said of the pit bulls, "My understanding is that only one at present has been fully surrendered. The other two were turned over to animal control, but I spoke to our director of public health this morning, and we're going to be pushing, they'll be pushing, and of course we'll be in a support role to see if we can go ahead and get all three dogs fully surrendered."

Salazar stated that if the dogs are not voluntarily surrendered that the Bexar County Sheriff's Office would use the court process to fully seize the other two pit bulls.

The grieving mother said, “I’ve been shaking, I’ve been having panic attacks.”

The boy's father — Julian Johnson — slammed the babysitter for abandoning his son.

“You left my son with a 13-year-old girl," Johnson stated. "It’s pure and utter belligerence. It’s infuriating that that’s allowed. That she made that choice.”

A GoFundMe campaign was launched to help the family pay for medical bills and funeral costs.



Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!