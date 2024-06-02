6-week-old 'angel in heaven' mauled to death in crib by family dog, grieving mom grateful her baby will help other boys and girls

A 6-week-old baby was mauled to death by the family's dog in Tennessee. The grieving mother of the mauled baby remarked that the one thing that she is grateful for in the heartbreaking tragedy is that her deceased son will be able to help other little boys and girls.

Just six weeks after Ezra Mansoor was born, he was involved in a dog attack at his home in Knoxville, Tennessee.

While Ezra was taking a nap in his crib, the family's dog attacked the newborn baby out of nowhere.

Ezra died on Thursday afternoon – six days after fighting for life with brain swelling and bleeding inside his skull from the animal attack.

The parents are bewildered by the deadly dog attack since the dog had never shown any signs of aggression in the past.

'You can never be too careful, no matter how big or small the dog.'

Mark Mansoor, the 28-year-old father, had the husky dog since he was a teenager.

The heartbroken mother, 25-year-old Chloe Mansoor, told WBIR-TV, "You just think it would never happen to you. But it can happen to anyone, with any dog breed, no matter how long you've had the dog."

She added, "I think you can never be too careful, no matter how big or small the dog, or how long you've had them or how good they've previously been with kids. You can never be too careful."

The family decided to donate Ezra's organs to help other babies in need.

"He's just going to get to bring families the most amazing news they've ever gotten and I'm so grateful that he will get to live on through so many other little boys and little girls," Chloe said.

"He will always be remembered as a hero on Earth and an angel in heaven," Mark said of Ezra.

The family dog responsible for the deadly attack was taken to the Young-Williams Animal Center.

The animal center said in a statement: "Young-Williams Animal Center is holding an adult dog following an incident in which an infant was reported to have been injured in Knoxville on May 24, 2024. The dog is under a 10-day bite quarantine as required by state law."

The Knox County Sheriff's Office is still investigating this case.

"Being his mom was the biggest honor and the best thing I've ever done," Chloe said. "I didn't realize until this happened, just how supported we are and just how many people he had that loved him already."

The grief-stricken mom added, "All the sleepless nights and the dirty diapers — looking back, I would take a million sleepless nights and dirty diapers and all the fussiness, you would take it all back in a second and never take any moment or second for granted."

