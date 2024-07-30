Babysitter allegedly drugged 12-year-old in her care, raped her, and then prostituted the child to several males

An Indiana woman is accused of drugging and raping a 12-year-old in her care and then forcing the child into prostitution, according to police.

Naomi Floren, 21, was arrested and charged with numerous crimes related to the accusations outlined in court documents. Law & Crime indicated that the victim is a female.

Officers found sexually explicit photographs of the victim on Floren's cellphone.

Bloomington police said Floren was babysitting the victim and four other siblings from July 3 until July 9 at an apartment on South Walnut Street Pike in Bloomington.

The abuse began when a 17-year-old male was invited to the apartment, and Floren told the male that the 12-year-old was 15 years old, the victim said. The male made sexual advances on the victim before he and Floren had sex in front of the child, according to police.

The victim allegedly was given a pill and a THC vape before she was pimped out to a 54-year-old man known as the “Rat Guy" at his apartment.

The next day, the victim was taken to another apartment and given an unknown orange pill, more marijuana, and alcohol before having sex with two males.

When Bloomington police searched the suspect's residence, officers found sexually explicit photographs of the victim on Floren's cellphone as well as numerous prescription pills. Police said Floren initially denied any sexual abuse but later admitted to kissing and cuddling the victim before they took a shower together.

Floren was booked into the Monroe County Jail on July 18.

She was preliminarily charged with three counts of child molestation, a level 1 felony; two counts of vicarious sexual gratification with a victim under the age of 14, a level 4 felony; and sexual battery with a deadly weapon, a level 4 felony.

Floren also was charged with two level 6 felony counts of neglect of a dependent, one level 3 felony count of promotion of child sexual trafficking, and a misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Police said the children she babysat knew Floren by her middle name, Bella.

