Bath and Body Works pulls soy candles after complaints that winter design looks like Ku Klux Klan hoods

The Bath and Body Works store apologized for selling winter-themed soy candles with a design that looked like hoods from the Ku Klux Klan.

The "Snowed In" sox wax blend candle had a label with what appears to be a stylized paper snowflake, but critics online said it reminded them of the white hoods worn by members of the racist white supremacist group.

A spokesperson for the company released a statement to CNN saying the similarity was unintentional.

"At Bath and Body Works, we are committed to listening to our teams and customers, and committed to fixing any mistakes we make-even those that are unintentional like this one," the statement read. "We apologize to anyone we've offended and are swiftly working to have this item removed and are evaluating our process going forward."

Some users on Reddit mocked the debacle by referring to the item as a "klandle" or the "Klan Krismas Kandle."

"I know I shouldn't be laughing at this but the whole bath and body works candle controversy is making me lose it like who is your marketing team? How did they let this through?? That's a damn KKK snowflake," replied one user on the X platform.

Others on social media said the company should have ignored the outrage.

"Now people are seeing the KKK on a candle with a cut out of a snowflake. This world has gone batshit crazy!!!!" read one response.

"And all I can say is that whoever complained are a bunch of whiny b****es. The design was not well thought out, but the KKK is a stretch," read another tweet.

"If you see KKK hoods on the BBB candle, YOU are the problem, NOT the candle," said another contrarian.

Images of the white supremacist candle can be viewed on the news video report from WISH-TV on YouTube.

