Beauty salon owner rips Trump supporters as 'hateful' and 'misogynistic.' Now she says her clients are 'dropping like flies.'

A beauty salon owner blasted supporters of President-elect Donald Trump as "hateful" and "misogynistic," and now she's saying her clients are "dropping like flies."

Seems the hubbub, according to the New York Post, stems from a now-viral TikTok video from Tiffney Prickett, owner-operator of Voiage Salon in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

'I knew she was a Republican, which I don’t have a problem with you being a Republican. I have a problem with you wanting to strip human rights away from people. I will stand up for human rights and suffer those consequences.'

“Trump basically gave small men the ability and the courage to be misogynistic and hateful and say s**t like ‘your body, my choice’ and ‘you won’t have a choice’ and ‘you will bear my child whether you like it or not,’” Prickett said in the video, according to the Post.

“The comments are so gross. The things men say to women are so gross. And I don’t know why more men don’t come to the defense of women. I don’t know why men witness aggression towards women and stand idly by and do nothing. I don’t understand,” Prickett added, according to the paper.

The 40-year-old divorced mother of three also declared that men usually “shrug [it] off” when another man is mistreating a woman, the Post said.

“I don’t understand why more men don’t have the courage to stick up to [sic] these small men who think they can do whatever they want and say whatever they want to women. And I’m just f***ing sick of it,” she said, according to the paper.

It's unclear why a business owner in a red state like Idaho took it upon herself to rip Trump supporters, but as you might expect, the backlash was brutal.

In a subsequent video, Prickett had the following to say, according to the Post: “So this is me suffering the consequences of my own action. I just had a client send her husband into my salon and demand a refund for gift cards — pre-purchased — because of my stance that if you support a racist, homophobic, misogynist rapist, and you’re OK with those things because you supported them that you are in fact those things. And she was so offended by that, he said she did not feel comfortable coming to my salon anymore.”

The paper said she added that "I didn’t want to deal with them anyway because I knew that that whole family were Trump supporters because I’ve been doing her for 15 years, I’ve been to her family functions and family events. She’s given me gifts over the years. She was a very good client."

Prickett also said, “I knew she was a Republican, which I don’t have a problem with you being a Republican. I have a problem with you wanting to strip human rights away from people. I will stand up for human rights and suffer those consequences," according to the Post.

Pushing back against commenters who said she was “wrong” and would “lose her business," the paper said Prickett shot back that "if I lose my business because … I posted a video that said if you support a racist, misogynist, homophobic rapist, and you’re OK with it, then you are those things, I guess I lose my business."

The Post reported that another video shows Prickett saying "no" to a detractor who encouraged her to keep an open mind and engage in political dialogue across party lines. The paper said her reason is because the difference between Trump supporters and her is about "morals" rather than “opinion."

In another video from last week, the Post said Prickett shared that she lost even more Trump-supporting clients, adding that "they’re dropping like flies.”

The paper also noted that Prickett said she'd “rather go work at Chipotle” than allow Trump supporters to “feel comfortable” in her salon.

The Post noted that since her video takes went viral, the website for Prickett’s Voiage Salon "no longer appears to be active."

