Bernie Sanders says he's launching a podcast

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont (I) has announced that he is planning to launch a podcast.

"I am excited to announce that, this week, I am launching a new podcast. In the first few episodes, we discuss my recent book, It's Ok to Be Angry About Capitalism. If you'd like a copy of the book, you can make a contribution today — of $12 or any amount you can afford — at http://berniesanders.com/book and we'll send it to you in the mail," a social media post noted.

The donation page states, "Every dollar we raise will go toward covering the cost of buying the books, shipping them to you, and anything left over will be used to help elect progressives across the country in the next election."

The 82-year-old left-wing lawmaker has served in the Senate since early 2007. Prior to that, he served in the House of Representatives for well over a decade.

The senator has claimed that if former President Donald Trump wins the presidential election, "it is likely that the almost 250 year experiment of American democracy is all but over."

Other lawmakers also have podcasts. Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas cohosts a podcast with Ben Ferguson. GOP Reps. Dan Crenshaw of Texas, Matt Gaetz of Florida, and Tim Burchett of Tennessee each have shows as well.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!