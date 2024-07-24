Blaze News original: 9 popular TV shows with conservative messages

Television used to be the great equalizer — a place where Americans of all colors, creeds, and political persuasions could gather to turn off their brains for a while and zone out.

We may have had fewer choices — in both what we watched and when we watched it — but at least every bit of content (we called them "shows" back then) had more or less the same objective: to entertain us.

That generally meant avoiding the same topics you avoid at the neighborhood barbershop — politics and religion.

So much for that simple pleasure.

Now even the most lowbrow dating show must pass muster with the commissars of woke. Now TV producers fall all over themselves to shoehorn leftist messages about inclusion and choose-your-own-gender ideology into their sitcoms and procedurals and single-camera prestige "dramedies."

It's enough to make a man pick up reading.

But wait — don't touch that Dostoevsky! There are still some TV shows out there for conservatives — i.e., anyone who doesn't run from the room screaming at the slightest hint of traditional beliefs such as the importance of family and the value of personal responsibility.

We've compiled a guide — and it's got everything from heartland dramas and wholesome family-friendly sitcoms to crime thrillers, animated comedies, and programs celebrating small-town America.

'Yellowstone'

Set in rural Montana, "Yellowstone" follows the lives of an influential ranching family.

The show often features a rural-versus-urban bent, as the Dutton family must battle against deep-pocketed coastal elites attempting to take over their precious ranch land. "Yellowstone" highlights the dangers of government overreach, crony capitalism, and corporate interests seeking to acquire or develop land.

The show has conservative themes such as a pro-gun perspective, depicting traditional masculinity and gender roles, preaching self-reliance, valorizing work ethic, land conservation, the importance of individual rights, and preservation of heritage.

Kevin Costner portrays John Dutton, the patriarch of the Dutton family. Despite being an antihero with questionable morals, Dutton wants to preserve his family's legacy, traditions, and way of life.

The show has a prominent trope that progress isn't always progress.

'Last Man Standing'

The main character of "Last Man Standing" is Mike Baxter – an outspoken and unapologetic conservative who isn't afraid to air out his right-leaning views on various issues.

Baxter displays a strong work ethic at his job at Outdoor Man — a chain of sporting goods stores.

Baxter is the patriarch of a household with three daughters, and the show advocates for conventional family roles and values. However, Baxter holds traditional values that often put him at odds with the more liberal women in his household — and his son-in-law. Despite political differences, Mike is a family man who comically puts aside his differences and will do anything for his loved ones.

Baxter is played by actor Tim Allen, who is a conservative in real life, which gives his character and the show authenticity.

"Last Man Standing" delves into political issues, including immigration, culture war topics, government regulations, free-market capitalism, voter participation, political campaigns, gun rights, environmental policies, and education.

Though it was the second-most-watched ABC sitcom during the 2016-17 season, ABC canceled "Last Man Standing." Following the cancellation, nearly 440,000 people signed a petition to save the show.

"'Last Man Standing' is one of the only shows on broadcast television, and the only sitcom, that is not constantly shoving liberal ideals down the throats of the viewers. And sadly, that is likely the real reason the show has been canceled," the petition read.

ABC entertainment president Channing Dungey contended that "Last Man Standing" was canceled for "business and scheduling reasons."

"Last Man Standing" was picked up by Fox in 2018 and ran on the network until 2021.

'The Ranch'

"The Ranch" is a Netflix comedy-drama series that may appeal to conservatives for numerous reasons.

The show is based on the Bennett family, who live on the fictional Iron River Ranch in Garrison, Colorado. The TV show has a coming-home plot of a failed semi-pro football player returning to his hometown to help run the family ranch.

"The Ranch" touches on the economic hardships facing small ranchers and other serious issues facing rural America in general.

The show notes the importance of community, self-reliance, work ethic, gun ownership, patriotism, the beauty of tight-knit small-town life, lessons of redemption, family traditions, and skepticism of liberal policies and political correctness.

'King of the Hill'

"King of the Hill" highlights traditional values while providing laughs to the viewer.

The animated TV series is based in the small fictional town of Arlen, Texas. The show centers around Hank Hill, a middle-class propane salesman with conservative values. Hank is a devoted family man who believes in hard work, personal responsibility, and the importance of community.

He has traditional viewpoints, such as patriotism, loyalty, work ethic, personal responsibility, limited government, traditional gender roles, fiscal conservatism, respect for tradition, community involvement, blue-collar pride, civic duty, and skepticism toward government intervention.

Hill often struggles to understand modern societal trends, which opens up comedic situations where Hank is completely perplexed. Hill often blasts political correctness.

"King of the Hill" was created by Mike Judge, who was also behind "Beavis and Butt-Head" and "Idiocracy."

'Blue Bloods'

"Blue Bloods" is a police procedural drama series that spotlights law enforcement and family values.

"Blue Bloods" revolves around the Reagan family — a multi-generational clan of Irish-Catholic law enforcement officers dedicated to serving and protecting New York City.

Frank Reagan is the family's patriarch and the New York City police commissioner. Reagan, played by Tom Selleck, is a wise and respected leader who upholds justice and integrity and often embodies strong conservative ideals.

Frank's eldest son, Danny, is a seasoned detective, family man, and Iraq War veteran. Frank's daughter, Erin, is an assistant district attorney. Frank's youngest son, Jamie, is a Harvard Law School graduate and the family's "golden boy" who becomes a sergeant. Frank's father, Henry, is a retired NYC police commissioner.

"Blue Bloods" stresses tight family unity, intergenerational wisdom, loyalty, faith, law and order, justice, ethics, public service, personal responsibility, critique of the media, and respect for law enforcement.

'Kevin Can Wait'

Many consider "Kevin Can Wait" to be family-friendly entertainment that is geared toward conservatives.

The sitcom stars comedic actor Kevin James as Kevin Gable, a retired police officer and father living in a suburban Long Island with his wife, Donna, and their three children. The show highlights the challenges of balancing blue-collar work and the importance of family life.

The TV show hits on conservative topics such as working-class concerns, being family-centric, traditional gender roles, hard work ethos, pro-law-enforcement, a sense of community, individual responsibility, patriotism, integrity, loyalty, protectiveness, and commitment.

While not overtly political, there have been episodes of "Kevin Can Wait" that have addressed topics such as gun rights, community values, and patriotism.

'South Park'

"South Park" is definitely not a conservative television show. However, "South Park" creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone are equal-opportunity satirists who have never shied away from roasting sacred cows on the left, right, and anything in between.

"South Park" has featured some of the most cutting comedic criticisms of liberals since it debuted in 1997 and regularly challenges progressive orthodoxies. "South Park" has taken on the white savior complex often associated with liberals, satirized woke culture, exposed the dangers of censorship, poked fun at Al Gore's obsession with climate change, lambasted liberal celebrities for their political activism, and highlighted the hypocrisy of Disney's support of liberal politics.

P.C. Principal is the principal at South Park Elementary who is dead set on bringing an extreme politically correct agenda to the school. P.C. Principal was first introduced in the premiere episode of the 19th season, titled "Stunning and Brave": P.C. Principal ironically lampoons liberals regarding language-policing.

"South Park" also hilariously shamed progressives for supporting transgender men playing in women's sports in Season 23's episode titled: "Go Strong Woman, Go."

The show often takes a libertarian stance, emphasizing individual freedom with a healthy skepticism toward authority and government intervention.



'Heartland'

"Heartland" is a long-running Canadian series that follows multiple generations of families on their Alberta ranch.

The television series "Heartland" appeals to conservatives due to its focus on depictions of rural lifestyles, close-knit families, overcoming personal challenges, and embracing long-standing traditions.

Throughout the series, family unity and support are reoccurring themes, with storylines often revolving around overcoming personal challenges and maintaining familial relationships.

"Heartland" celebrates rural life and conservative values associated with it, such as hard work, resilience, and self-reliance. The characters have a deep connection to the land and their commitment to preserving their way of life.

Woven into the show are themes of accountability, integrity, loyalty, honesty, and perseverance. There are messages of healing, personal growth, and the importance of a loving home.

The show reinforces conventional family dynamics, and the characters portray traditional gender roles and responsibilities.

"Heartland" is rated for children age 10 and up, according to Common Sense, an independent source that evaluates entertainment for families and schools.

'Home Improvement'

Before Mike Baxter, there was Tim Taylor. Tim Allen's debut sitcom, "Home Improvement" resonates with conservative viewers who appreciate its depiction of typical middle-class suburban American homes, the conventional nuclear family structure, and stereotypical gender dynamics.

As in "Last Man Standing," Allen's character embodies a traditional masculine archetype: He has a passion for tools, cars, sports, and activities typically associated with conventional masculinity. In fact, he hosts a home improvement show called "Tool Time."

Jill is a supportive wife as well as an assertive homemaker and mother. Tim and Jill have three sons: Brad, Randy, and Mark.

The show frequently offers lessons about family, communication, and solving familial disputes.

The Taylor family has a Christian faith. There is also a sense of community, as Tim often seeks advice from his neighbor, Wilson.

"Home Improvement" stresses attributes such as hard work, personal accountability, patriotism, the significance of maintaining a strong moral compass, and the importance of family unity and values. The show celebrates skilled trades, small business ownership, ingenuity, and masculinity.

Allen is a staunch Republican and supporter of former President Donald Trump.

