Biden admin gave $2 billion to Stacey Abrams-linked climate outfit as part of 'gold bar' scheme: Zeldin

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin and the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency announced the discovery last week that the Biden-Harris administration parked roughly $20 billion at an outside financial institution as part of a scheme "purposefully designed to obligate all of the money in a rush job with reduced oversight."

In the days since, Zeldin has raised questions about one of the intended recipients of the funds — a new nonprofit linked to a staunch ally of the former president and vice president, failed gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

"I made a commitment to members of Congress and to the American people to be a good steward of tax dollars, and I’ve wasted no time in keeping my word," Zeldin told the Washington Free Beacon, which highlighted the connection in a report Wednesday. "When we learned about the Biden administration’s scheme to quickly park $20 billion outside the agency, we suspected that some organizations were created out of thin air just to take advantage of this."

The Abrams-linked nonprofit, Power Forward Communities, was founded in 2023 by several groups, including Rewiring America, a climate alarmist outfit focused on electrifying American homes and businesses. Abrams serves as senior counsel at Rewiring America, and she made clear online in October 2023 that she was an engaged player in Rewiring America and the PFC "coalition."

The Beacon indicated that PFC also counts among its partners at least two leftist nonprofits founded by Abrams, the Tides Center-sponsored Southern Advancement Project and Fair Count.

The Biden EPA reportedly awarded the Abrams-linked group a $2 billion grant in April 2024 as part of its $27 billion Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund Program, which was created under the Inflation Reduction Act.

PFC was one of only eight awardees.

The New York Post highlighted that PFC received the $2 billion grant one month after Abrams pushed back against calls for Biden to drop out of the presidential race, stressing in an Atlanta Journal-Constitution op-ed that Democrats' "path to victory lies in standing by Biden."

The EPA stated at the time that then-newly created PFC was committed to reducing climate and air pollution; delivering benefits to "low-income and disadvantaged communities," and mobilizing financing and private capital.

'It's extremely concerning that an organization that reported just $100 in revenue in 2023 was chosen to receive $2 billion.'

In a press release dated August 2024, PFC stated that with the "funds expected to start flowing into homes in early 2025," it would — in concert with Rewiring America and other coalition members — be able to "transform the marketplace for heat pumps, heat pump water heaters, induction stoves, solar panels, home battery systems, EV chargers, and wiring," as well "boost local economies."

Despite the group's big talk, the Democratic administration's confidence in the Abrams-linked outfit was on shaky ground. Not only was it just a few months old, it had yet to demonstrate any competency managing funds — certainly not billions in taxpayer funds.

"As we continue to learn more about where some of this money went, it is even more apparent how far-reaching and widely accepted this waste and abuse has been," Zeldin told the Beacon. "It's extremely concerning that an organization that reported just $100 in revenue in 2023 was chosen to receive $2 billion. That's 20 million times the organization’s reported revenue."

Neither PFC nor Abrams reportedly responded to the Beacon's requests for comment.

Zeldin noted on X Wednesday night, "Stacey Abrams' Power Forward Communities received $2 BILLION to be a pass through entity for Biden EPA's $20 billion 'gold bar' scheme."

PFC is hardly the only Abrams-linked organization to find itself at the center of a controversy in recent months.

Last month, two groups founded by Abrams that sided with alleged domestic terrorists in 2023 were slapped with what the Georgia State Ethics Commission indicated was both the largest fine it has ever imposed and possibly also "the largest Ethics Fine ever imposed by any State Ethics Commission in the country related to an election and campaign finance case."

