Biden admin successfully pressured WPATH to drop recommended age minimums for sex-change mutilations

The World Professional Association for Transgender Health is the organization responsible for the "gender medicine" guidelines regarded as authoritative by various American health institutions and groups, including the American Medical Association, the Endocrine Society, and the American Academy of Pediatrics.

While Britain's landmark Cass Review and other studies have demonstrated WPATH's recommendations to be largely indefensible, a report published in March by Environmental Progress revealed that the organization may not be wholly interested in sound defenses. After all, some of its members appear to be freewheeling radicals happily engaged in horrifying pseudo-science.

According to Mia Hughes' 242-page report, WPATH members "demonstrate a lack of consideration for long-term patient outcomes despite being aware of the debilitating and potentially fatal side effects of cross-sex hormones and other treatments."

Internal documents and videos detailed in the report revealed that WPATH members have knowingly given irreversible medical treatments to mentally compromised victims incapable of providing consent; acknowledged minors cannot comprehend the long-term consequences of so-called gender affirmation; glossed over the regrets of victims of sex changes; and manufactured fake body parts in elective surgeries that do not "exist in nature."

Despite WPATH's clear lack of mooring in science and ethics, the organization is still apparently not extreme enough for the Biden administration.

According to an unsealed court document in the federal case Boe v. Marshall, Biden's transvestic assistant secretary of Health and Human Services successfully pressured WPATH to drop its recommended minimum age requirements for sex-change mutilations.

The Southern Poverty Law Center, the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, and various other leftist groups have been working in Boe to undermine the democratic will of the residents of Alabama by axing the Alabama Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act. The act banned the administration of sterilizing puberty blockers, sex-change mutilations, or cross-sex hormones to minors.

The unsealed document that details conversations between the organization's leadership and Rachel Levine regarding WPATH's "Standards of Care Version 8" — as well as other subpoenaed materials WPATH apparently fought in court to keep hidden — is part of a broader report submitted in the case by Dr. James Cantor in support of Alabama's ban.

One internal WPATH message noted, "I have just spoken to Admiral Levine today, who — as always is extremely supportive of the SOC 8, but also very eager for its release — so to ensure integration in the US health policies of the Biden government. So, let's crack on with the job."

Another WPATH message indicated that Levine not only sought to rush the process but had communicated to the organization via his chief of staff, Sarah Boateng, that the "biggest concern is the section below in the Adolescent Chapter that lists specific minimum ages for treatment."

The New York Times indicated that the draft guidelines initially recommended age minimums of 17 for genital mutilations, 15 for healthy breast removals, 16 for breast implants, and 14 for hormone treatments.

Levine wanted these minimums eliminated and to expose vulnerable children to unnecessary surgeries WPATH members elsewhere acknowledged they could not consent to — not because of scientific evidence but because of politics.

"[Levine] is confident, based on the rhetoric she is hearing in DC, and from what we have already seen, that these specific listings of ages, under 18, will result in devastating legislation for trans care," said the internal WPATH message. "She wonders if the specific ages can be taken out and perhaps an adjunct document could be created that is published or distributed in a way that is less visible than the SOC8, is the way to go."

"The issue of ages and treatment has been quite controversial (mainly for surgery) and it has come up again," said another internal WPATH message. "We sent the document to Admiral Levine. ... She like [sic] the SOC-8 very much but she was very concerned that having ages (mainly for surgery) will affect access to health care for trans youth and maybe adults too. Apparently the situation in the USA is terrible and she and the Biden administration worried that having ages in the document will make matters worse. She asked us to remove them. We have the WPATH executive committee in this meeting and we explained to her that we could not just remove them at this stage."

In a subsequent message, WPATH confirmed that in response to Levine's requests, the organization had made changes to how the minimum ages were presented in the documents.

The court document indicated further that rather than admit Levine's influence in the face of questions over its abrupt and visible removal of recommended age minimums, WPATH "fabricated a false explanation."

WPATH suggested that the changes were the result of an effort to place the "emphasis back on individualized patient care rather than some sort of minimal final hurdle that could encourage superficial evaluations and treatments outside of the thorough and comprehensive pathway recommended by WPATH standards."

Cantor told the Times, "What's being told to the public is totally different from WPATH's discussions in private."

Mia Hughes, whose report exposed WPATH earlier this year, reached a similar conclusion, but went farther, telling Blaze Media co-founder and nationally syndicated radio host Glenn Beck last month, "The Hippocratic Oath has long been abandoned by these people."

