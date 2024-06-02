Biden administration offers 'mass amnesty' to illegal immigrants by quietly terminating 350,000 asylum cases: Report

The Biden administration has effectively offered "mass amnesty" by quietly terminating asylum cases to hundreds of thousands of migrants, according to an eye-opening report.

The Biden administration has "terminated without a decision on the merits of their asylum claim" more than 350,000 migrant asylum cases since 2022, according to a new report from the New York Post – citing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials as their source. The illegal immigrants reportedly have their asylum cases dismissed as long as they don't have a criminal record or are deemed to not be a threat to the United States.

While the migrants are not granted asylum per se, they are also not denied asylum. In addition, their asylum cases are terminated without a decision based on the merits of their asylum claim. Consequently, they are removed from the legal system and no longer required to check in with authorities. They are free to live in the U.S. without fear of deportation.

According to the Post, there were 102,550 migrants allowed to remain in the U.S. after having their asylum cases dismissed in 2022. The figure purportedly jumped to 149,305 last year. In the first four months of 2024, a whopping 113,843 illegal aliens had their asylum cases terminated, according to the data. Conversely, there were allegedly 18,119 such cases in 2021, 4,730 in 2020, and 4,746 in 2019.

'You're basically allowing people who don't have a right to be in the United States to be here indefinitely.'

"This is just a massive amnesty under the guise of prosecutorial discretion," Center for Immigration Studies' Andrew Arthur – a former immigration judge – told the New York Post. "You're basically allowing people who don't have a right to be in the United States to be here indefinitely."

Since President Joe Biden took office in January 2020, 77% of asylum seekers have been allowed to remain in the country, according to The Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse – a self-described "data gathering, data research and data distribution organization at Syracuse University."

TRAC found there is a backlog of nearly 3.6 million unresolved asylum cases.



Handling the millions of asylum cases are only 725 immigration judges, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The average wait time for illegal immigrants awaiting their cases to be heard by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is reportedly more than 6 years. Those awaiting a case to be taken by the Executive Office for Immigration Review have an average wait time of roughly 4.3 years.

