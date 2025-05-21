Biden admin covered up potentially deadly COVID vaccine side effects for months: Senate report

A Senate report claims that President Joe Biden's administration was aware for months about heart issues stemming from COVID-19 vaccines and purposely withheld the information from the public.

A report from the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations said government officials knew as early as February 2021 about the harmful side effects but waited until June to inform the public of the inherent dangers.

'The federal government was very well aware of the myocarditis signal, particularly in young men.'

The report revealed that U.S. health officials "knew about the risks" the vaccines carried related to myocarditis, inflammation of heart muscle, and pericarditis, inflammation of the fibrous sac surrounding the heart, but "downplayed the health concern" and "delayed informing the public about the risk."

The report, first obtained by the Daily Wire, showed that the U.S. government ignored warnings from several sources.

In February 2021, U.S. entities were notified of adverse effects by the Israeli Ministry of Health, as the country rolled out vaccines faster than America did. Still, CDC officials declined to make public the "large reports of myocarditis, particularly in young people, following the administration of the Pfizer vaccine."

It is unclear whether the Israeli government made an effort to notify the public, either.

That same month, a CDC official who co-led the Vaccine Safety Technical Work Group emailed her colleagues about 19,536 vaccine adverse event reports (through the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) that included 980 deaths after vaccination.

"Where known, the cause of death was often cardiovascular," the report read.

Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) told the Daily Wire that the Biden administration did not want to increase "vaccine hesitancy" by reporting the side effects openly.

"But in being concerned about that, they violated the inviolable principle of informed consent," Johnson told the outlet. “The federal government was very well aware of the myocarditis signal, particularly in young men, as early as February [2021]."

In May 2021, the CDC omitted information from its "clinical considerations" on its website that advised doctors to restrict patients with myocarditis from "rigorous activity like competitive sports for at least 3 months."

The report also said that in June 2021, the White House distributed talking points to U.S. health officials "downplaying the risk of myocarditis."

"The depths of depravity of this cover-up keep getting deeper. They knew about vaccine side effects early on but withheld that information as they continued to push emergency use authorization even as young people were dying," BlazeTV's Matt Kibbe said about the report.

Kibbe added, "This scandal is ultimately about self-dealing between government bureaucrats and pharmaceutical companies, who all had financial incentives to bury the truth and keep pushing the vaccines."

Blaze News reached out to the National Institutes of Health and Health and Human Services for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

