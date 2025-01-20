Biden and Harris applaud president they characterized as dictator — then hear his plan to erase their ruinous legacy

The duo who spent years characterizing President Donald Trump as the American archvillain — as a homegrown dictator, a fascist, and a Nazi — both applauded the 47th president's swearing in Monday, once again demonstrating that their incendiary rhetoric, which helped set the stage for two known attempts on the Republican's life, was never serious — just more calculated chatter aimed at keeping them in power.

In footage of Trump's inauguration, former President Joe Biden and failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris can be seen impressed with large smiles, clapping upon Trump's official introduction as well as after his swearing in by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts — just moments before the Republican would give a rousing speech promising to undo the Democratic duo's past four years in office. Biden, fresh off issuing his family an 11-year blanket pardon, even leaned in on more than one occasion to shake Trump's hand.

While such civility is no doubt preferred by a great many Americans, it is surprising granted Biden and Harris' past public comments regarding the president.

Kamala Harris suggested shortly before losing the 2024 election that President Donald Trump was a fascist. Her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, went further, likening Trump to a Nazi.

'I think that the president was very clear.'

Before Biden's unceremonious ouster from the race by members of his own party, his campaign ran advertisements describing Trump as a dictator. Harris, then still hitched to Biden's wagon, joined in, suggesting across social media that Trump would bring an end to democracy in America if elected and that he was a dictator in waiting.

Biden also suggested in official remarks that Trump echoed "the same exact language used in Nazi Germany" and that there was "no confusion about who Trump is and what he intends to do."

Blaze News previously reported that when asked after the election whether all the blather about threats to democracy was just political rhetoric, former White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, "The president believes — uh, as, as you asked me about the threat to democracy — uh, believes in — being an obligation to be honest to the American people."

After Jean-Pierre raised what she apparently figured for evidence of Trump's dictatorial aspirations, she was asked, "To be clear, he still believes Donald Trump is a threat to democracy?"

"I think that the president was very clear, what he stated, and was very honest," she replied.

If honest in his previous remarks, then Biden — like Harris — was apparently willing Monday to applaud and glad-hand with an individual he figures for a tyrant, indicating a moral weakness. If insincere, as the Democratic duo's behavior at the inauguration suggests, then the remarks were reckless.

While Harris and Biden appear willing to forget what was said and done in recent years, Trump signaled in his inauguration speech that lessons have been learned and that nothing has been forgotten.

"Never again will the immense power of the state be weaponized to persecute political opponents — something I know something about," said Trump. "It will not happen again. Under my leadership, we will restore fair, equal, and impartial justice under the constitutional rule of law."

Trump noted further that he would work to undo the harms inflicted by the Biden administration, stating that he has a "mandate to completely and totally reverse a horrible betrayal" and to "give the people back their faith, their wealth, their democracy, and, indeed, their freedom."

