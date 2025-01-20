Biden lets his family off the hook for over a decade of potential crimes with last-minute pardon

In his final minutes in office, President Joe Biden issued an unconditional pardon for several members of his family, including individuals who were apparently involved in seedy foreign deals with him and his felonious son Hunter Biden, another recipient of a pardon covering over a decade of potential and recorded crimes.

The deeply unpopular former president, who just hours earlier issued pardons for Anthony Fauci, retired Gen. Mark Milley, members of the Jan. 6 committee, and D.C. Metro Police officers who testified before the committee, issued a blanket pardon shortly before leaving office for his brothers Francis Biden and James Biden, his sister-in-law Sara Biden, his sister Valerie Biden Owens, and his brother-in-law John Owens for any nonviolent offenses committed against the U.S. since Jan. 1, 2014.

"My family has been subjected to unrelenting attacks and threats, motivated solely by a desire to hurt me — the worst kind of partisan politics," the 82-year-old Democrat said in a statement. "Unfortunately, I have no reason to believe these attacks will end."

'Being investigated or prosecuted can irreparably damage their reputations.'

After years of his administration waging lawfare against his political opponents, Biden stated without a trace of irony that "baseless and politically motivated investigations wreak havoc on the lives, safety, and financial security of targeted individuals and their families."

"Even when individuals have done nothing wrong and will ultimately be exonerated, the mere fact of being investigated or prosecuted can irreparably damage their reputations and finances," continued Biden.

Despite congressional investigators finding a great deal of interest in the Biden family's dealings — Sara Biden and James Biden's alleged efforts, for instance, to launder money from a Chinese associate apparently linked to the communist regime — Biden suggested that the issuance of the pardons "should not be mistaken as an acknowledgment that they engaged in any wrongdoing."

Having let his family off the hook for 10 years' worth of potential crimes and commuted the sentences of child-killers, fraudsters, and other degenerate convicts, it appears that Biden has eroded any high ground Democrats might have laid claim to when criticizing President Donald Trump's imminent pardons.

